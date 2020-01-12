This simple tool converts your Apple Card PDF statements to CSV for easier budgeting

One of the biggest limitations of the Apple card is its inability to integrate with budgeting services like Mint and YNAB. However, Apple offers the possibility of downloading your transaction history in PDF format. An independent developer has now designed a tool that uses the PDF export function of the Apple card for more detailed budgeting.

As pointed out by CNBC, developer Jed Schmidt created the “csv.wtf” tool for the specific purpose of analyzing the PDF declaration generated by the Wallet application. You simply download your statement from the Wallet application on your iPhone, download the PDF file to csv.wtf and generate a CSV file of your statement. It works on the desktop and the iPhone.

“I was surprised, having adopted the Apple card early enough, that it didn’t exist,” said Schmidt, a former developer in residence at Union Square Ventures, during a telephone interview. “It never occurred to me that in 2019 Goldman Sachs, Apple and Mastercard would ship a product that has no way of exporting transactions. Quite surprising. “

And, if you’re concerned about privacy, Schmidt says that all of the processing is done right in your browser, and nothing is uploaded to its servers:

“I don’t want to see your financial statements, I don’t want accountability, I don’t have them on a server, I don’t want to deal with all that headache,” said Schmidt. “Your financial statements never leave your phone. Everything is done in the browser. “

There are a few different use cases for the CSV generated by Schmidt’s service. On the one hand, some budgeting software, such as YNAB, allows you to manually import CSV files and link these transactions to your budget. In addition, many people have their own budgeting solutions directly in Microsoft Excel, Google Sheets, and Apple’s Numbers. Schmidt’s tool makes it easy to add your Apple card data to these solutions.

If you want to try csv.wtf, there is a free version that deletes one random transaction per month. You can upgrade to the full version of the app for $ 5. Why doesn’t Apple offer a tool like this alone? As CNBC points out, the Apple website states that support for exporting data from the Apple card “is not yet available”, so such functionality could be added in the course of 2020.

