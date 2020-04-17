This set was inspired by 90s Gwyneth and is therefore perfect

Perhaps it’s to do with revisiting old TV shows and movies such as Buffy the Vampire Slayer, She’s All That and FRIENDS, but this lockdown has got me obsessed with all things late 90s and early 00s. Is it just me, or was Rachel (the early years) just sartorial perfection?

And it looks like fashion label Bernadette agrees with me, judging by their new set which is an ode to 1998 Gwyneth Paltrow. The brand, known for its silk vintage-inspired floral dresses, has just launched an emerald green midi skirt and matching shirt set.

It is directly inspired by the outfit Gwyneth wore in Great Expectations, in which she starred opposite Ethan Hawke and is basically all that was good and pure about late 90s fashion.

The shirt strategically buttoned at the breasts so it can reveal just a hint of tummy, and the flattering skirt that falls just above the ankle.

Wear it now with plaftorm thong sandals (The Row has a great pair, but if you’re on a budget, look to Arket or Zara), because you might as well go all out.

At the moment the shirt is sold out, however I have reached out to the brand to find out when more stock will be coming, so watch this space.