This Sci-Fi-inspired device can replace bulky, expensive X-ray devices

We are still a long way from Star Trek-style tricorders that can make an immediate diagnosis, but medical startup Nanox hopes to take part of the 24th century to a hospital near you. The company has unveiled a new cheap X-ray scanner, the Nanox.Arc. It hopes to deploy 15,000 units in the coming years, with the aim of making medical scans more available and affordable.

Nanox was founded in 2016 by the Japanese venture capitalist Hitoshi Masuya in collaboration with Sony. The consumer electronics giant later bent, but Masuya joined forces with current CEO Ran Poliakine to split the company’s activities between Israel and Japan. Nanox has now raised a total of $ 55 million to finance the development of Nanox.Arc, which supposedly offers the same possibilities as traditional x-ray machines with a much smaller footprint and lower operating costs.

Current X-ray equipment is bulky and requires arrays of rotating tubes with overheated filaments that produce electron clouds. When the filament is moved at a metal anode, it produces the X-rays that are needed for imaging. These giant analog constructions require heavy shielding to keep patients safe and they use a lot of power. There are also significant upfront costs that can be as high as $ 2-3 million. The Nanox.Arc, on the other hand, uses silicon micro-electromechanical systems (MEMs) in the form of more than 100 million molybdenum nano cones that generate electrons.

Nanox says that field emission X-ray technology is the product of 15 years of research and no other company on earth has done anything similar. The result of all this is that the Nanox.Arc takes up very little space and uses less power than traditional machines. The company also has a plan to address the low global availability of X-ray equipment. Instead of selling the Nanox.Arc for millions of dollars, he will lease the devices to hospitals and medical centers and charge them per scan.

Nanox plans to launch a cloud-based AI platform for processing and analyzing machine images, which it will then send to doctors for review. By charging each scan, more facilities can pay for the machines. Nanox now has a stream of guaranteed income. It is important that the Nanox.Arc has not received approval from the regulator, and it may take several years before that happens. Until then, it might just as well be a tricorder.

