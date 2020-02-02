This school has turned to Mother Nature to keep the air in the building clean

A primary school in Maryland has turned to Mother Nature to keep the air in the building clean. It is a literal green wall of plants in sight of students and staff. It is not what some expect to see when they enter a school building, but it is a project that is good for the environment and learning at the Hampden Elementary-Middle School in Baltimore. “As if you come in through the doors and you suddenly see this as a bright green masterpiece,” said Zion Parran, a student at the Hampden Elementary-Middle School. A masterpiece with a goal: help the air through the school building. It is a project that has been in the works for more than a year. It is the brainchild of Ray Greenstreet, president of Greenstreet-Greenwalls. “We actually extract the dirty air from that fan, and it sucks the air into the wall and there is a double panel wall. It looks like cladding on your house and we put that wall under pressure. And we bring in fresh water tap it and it fills the wall, “said Greenstreet. “NASA discovered that active plants through the root zone or rising bulb, the plants actually break down VOC – volatile organic compounds.” As some people expect, the green wall is a direct conversation starter. “I mean, they ask a lot of questions and I think that energy makes people enthusiastic about:” What does it mean that you sign up to become an official school? How did this start? ” “teacher Claire McNamara said. The greenwall is often used as an educational moment for students who want to learn and show. “The green wall will help our school environment by producing clean air and improving the health of our environment,” said student Emily Laricci. “We hope that the plants we grow and give away will spread happiness in our community,” student Joseph James added. A community that was the driving force in helping pay for The Greenwall Project. “We are very happy with the installation of this beautiful plant wall. We are grateful for the grant from the Hampd and Community Council,” said Daphne Reinhart, with Friends of Hampden. A group helps the school to keep the environment clean for one plant at a time. There are plans to eventually install more green walls in the area.

A primary school in Maryland has turned to Mother Nature to keep the air in the building clean.

It is a literal green wall of plants in full view of students and staff.

It is not what some expect to see when they enter a school building, but it is a project that is good for the environment and learning at the Hampden Elementary-Middle School in Baltimore.

“As if you come in through the doors and you suddenly see this as a bright green masterpiece,” said Zion Parran, a student at the Hampden Elementary-Middle School.

A masterpiece with a goal: to help clean the air in the school building. It is a project that has been in the works for more than a year. It is the brainchild of Ray Greenstreet, president of Greenstreet-Greenwalls.

“We actually extract the dirty air from that fan, and it sucks the air into the wall and there is a double panel wall. It looks like cladding on your house and we put that wall under pressure. And we bring in fresh water tap it and it fills the wall, “said Greenstreet. “NASA discovered that active plants through the root zone or rising bulb, the plants actually break down VOC – volatile organic compounds.”

As some might expect, the greenwall is a direct conversation starter.

“I mean, they ask a lot of questions and I think energy makes people enthusiastic about:” What does it mean that you are applying to become an official school? How did this start? “Said teacher Claire McNamara.

The greenwall is often used as an educational moment for students who want to show off.

“The green wall will help our school environment by producing clean air and improving the health of our environment,” said student Emily Laricci.

“We hope that the plants we grow and give away will spread happiness in our community,” student Joseph James added.

A community that was the driving force in helping pay for The Greenwall Project.

“We are very happy with the installation of this beautiful plant wall. We are grateful for the grant from the Hampden Community Council,” said Daphne Reinhart, with Friends of Hampden.

A group helps the school to keep the environment clean one plant at a time.

There are plans to eventually install more green walls in the area.

