This retro Star Wars arcade cabinet is available on Amazon for over $ 100

It contains three games based on the original trilogy.

TL; DR: Travel to a distant galaxy with this fantastic Star Wars Arcade1Up cabinet – and save $ 103 as the Amazon deal of the day.

Skywalker’s rise and Mandalorian hype are over, but we’re still yearning for more Star Wars content – as always. This time we want to go back to the classics.

This Arcade1Up cabinet contains three games based on the original Star Wars trilogy (A New Hope, The Empire Strikes Back and The Return of the Jedi). It currently saves over $ 100. $ 103 discount to be exact.

Venture into a distant galaxy and embark on the space adventure of a lifetime without actually leaving the atmosphere. However, the feeling of nostalgia doesn’t just start and end with the three games included – you’re sure to feel an explosion of the past with an arcade cabinet in your own home. The device has a 17-inch full-color display, two loudspeakers and a flight yoke controller (simulated) as well as other different buttons. The art and the illuminated marquee also match the original housing from that time. In other words, it’s pretty cute.

Save the galaxy with the Star Wars Arcade1Up cabinet – it costs $ 103 as Amazon deal of the day.

