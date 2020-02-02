This quote from C.S. Lewis teaches us humility, says the author at Silicon Slopes in Utah

SALT LAKE CITY – C.S. Lewis may have the best advice when it comes to building a good team player in your company, according to Patrick Lencioni, New York Times bestseller, who spoke at the Silicon Slopes Tech Summit on Thursday.

What happened: Lencioni spoke during the opening session at the Salt Palace Convention Center on Silicon Slopes and presented three different characteristics that were needed to become a team player.

Be humble – Be humble. Think of others. To be hungry – Don’t do the minimum. Be smart – Be emotionally intelligent to understand how you influence others.

C.S. Lewis: Lencioni quoted C.S. Lewis, who, he said, had the best quote when it comes to understanding humility.

“Humility is no less thinking of yourself, it is less thinking of yourself.” – C.S. Lewis.

Have one and not the other: Lencioni said that some of these traits, but not all, can be a problem.

Lencioni: “If you even miss one, this is a problem.”

Mess maker: He called ‘the casual creator of junk’, who is modest and hungry and looks like a puppy.

Lencioni: “They knock things over. They poop on the carpet. You have to wake them up with a newspaper on their nose. “

Loveable slacker: Someone who is smart and modest is a sweet sleeper. They can knock down teams because they don’t have a strong work ethic.

Lencioni: “We tolerate zoom because they are so nice to chat with. They just leave early. “

Skillful politician: Someone who is smart and hungry can hide his lack of humility. They make their work important. But they present the face that you want to see.

“These people are really good at presenting the right face.”

How to find someone like this: Stop focusing on technical skills, according to Lencioni.