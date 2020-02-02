This quote from C.S. Lewis teaches us humility, says the author at Silicon Slopes in Utah

SALT LAKE CITY – C.S. Lewis may have the best advice when it comes to building a good team player in your company, according to Patrick Lencioni, New York Times bestseller, who spoke at the Silicon Slopes Tech Summit on Thursday.

What happened: Lencioni spoke during the opening session at the Salt Palace Convention Center on Silicon Slopes and presented three different characteristics that were needed to become a team player.

  1. Be humble – Be humble. Think of others.
  2. To be hungry – Don’t do the minimum.
  3. Be smart – Be emotionally intelligent to understand how you influence others.

C.S. Lewis: Lencioni quoted C.S. Lewis, who, he said, had the best quote when it comes to understanding humility.

  • “Humility is no less thinking of yourself, it is less thinking of yourself.” – C.S. Lewis.

Have one and not the other: Lencioni said that some of these traits, but not all, can be a problem.

  • Lencioni: “If you even miss one, this is a problem.”

Mess maker: He called ‘the casual creator of junk’, who is modest and hungry and looks like a puppy.

  • Lencioni: “They knock things over. They poop on the carpet. You have to wake them up with a newspaper on their nose. “

Loveable slacker: Someone who is smart and modest is a sweet sleeper. They can knock down teams because they don’t have a strong work ethic.

  • Lencioni: “We tolerate zoom because they are so nice to chat with. They just leave early. “

Skillful politician: Someone who is smart and hungry can hide his lack of humility. They make their work important. But they present the face that you want to see.

  • “These people are really good at presenting the right face.”

How to find someone like this: Stop focusing on technical skills, according to Lencioni.

  • Look at behavior and attitude.
  • Conduct non-traditional interviews.
  • Ask questions several times.
  • Scare people with sincerity.
  • All of these ideas can affect friendships, jobs, and relationships.

