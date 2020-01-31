This pre-workout does not make me nervous and actually tastes good, seriously

Hi guys, it’s me, the mother of the Resident Cat Lady / Tyrone of inventory, here to talk about something other than my pets. Today I want to talk to you about pre-workout supplements.

If you remember from the time I wore a dress during a workout, I am on a bit of a fitness trip. I train five to seven times a week. Some trainings are much harder to endure than others. My trainers use my battle ropes, weightlifting, folding bags and more. If 18-year-old Ana knew that I could squeeze into the gym and not die of shame afterwards, she would be disbelieved. To endure some workouts, especially those early AM training sessions, I need more than just the desire to get in better shape. I need damn energy.

In the past I have tried a few different pre-workout supplements from C4 and Muscle Pharm. They did their job to give me energy for training, but they didn’t always make me feel good. If I want energy and feel bad, I can just use some Oreos. I did that when I was 20 years old. I am not 20 anymore and that is really an unhealthy option. I didn’t like that other pre-workout powders made me nervous before and during my workout. And in some cases I also felt extremely itchy.

At the time, I didn’t have a trainer to ask why that happened when I did pre-workout. I finally stopped because I felt nervous. After a conversation with my trainer, Brittany, she introduced me to an Amino energy that would help me get through training sessions without feeling that I am going to explode. And the supplement has the added advantage that it also helps my muscles recover after my workout.

Brittany and other trainers in the gym enjoy Amino Energy from Optimum Nutrition before and during their training in the gym. After months of looking at how they felt drunk and exhausted during my own training, I decided to try it myself. On the recommendation of Brittany, I decided to try the Blueberry Mojito flavor. I was quite shocked when I discovered that I actually liked it, because I hate mojitos and I only love blueberries when they come in muffins.

The taste of Blueberry Mojito is surprisingly refreshing. In the past I hated how strong pre-workout powder tasted. I sometimes had to hold my nose and puff everything at once so that I could bear it. Now I actually don’t mind the taste, it actually tastes pretty good. After I have had it cold, at room temperature and ice cold, I can confirm that it tastes best when it is ice cold. Maybe the added ice makes the lake a mojito? Who knows.

For those looking for a gym pick-up with no added sugar, this is a great option. In addition, one portion (two scoops) has only one carbohydrate, so it is an ideal choice for anyone on a low-carbohydrate diet. Amino Energy from Optimum Nutrition contains free amino acids for rapid absorption. The essential amino acids include BCAAs to support recovery before, during and after exercise.

It stands for the best taste and the best effect, you mix two scoops in 10 to 12 ounces of water. I actually do about 16 ounces of water and some ice cubes. If I want more energy, I do three scoops. For moderate energy you can do four scoops and intense energy you can do six scoops. Four scoops contain 200 mg caffeine and six scoops have 300 mg caffeine. It is not recommended to consume more than 10 scoops per day.

What I like most about this product is that the taste is actually good and that I feel that I have more sustained energy during my training. I can take this before a workout for the boost I need to implement, but I don’t feel super strengthened after the workout is over. It’s a safe option that doesn’t keep me awake all night when I go to the gym after work. While some other pre-workout supplements were too intense and frightened me hours after training.

I even let Tercius, who is a Peloton King, try the Blueberry Mojito flavor and he agreed with me about the taste. He has put it on his watch list for the next time it goes on sale. Once this taste is exhausted, I intend to test one of the other 10+ flavors to see if there are others that I like as much as this one.

