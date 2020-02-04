This portable printer can print on almost anything

So, you have a coffee mug, blank stationery, high claw plates and a beautiful wooden cutting board, on which you want to print beautiful designs. Well, I guess you could take all that stuff to some chic printing company and make you pay for an arm and a leg. Or … what if …

OK I’ll drop it, you know where this is going, so let’s go there. The Selpic S1 is a portable printer that is so compact that it can be held in the hand and is small enough to keep in any bag or case when not in use. This is not a printer that you would use for a 60-page term, for example. But for a small amount of writing (or small images, numbers and so much more) it is unstoppable …

The S1 can print text, images and even bar codes or QR codes, so it’s great for everyone from craftsmen to small business owners. And it can print on wood, paper, metal, fabric, glass and in fact on virtually any solid surface that you can imagine. That includes the skin, so you can also print a fairly sweet temporary tattoo. The only limitation is that your tattoo must be monotonous, just like everything else that you print. But the printer comes with six different color cartridges, so at least you have options.

Linking an S1 is easy, whether you use iOS or Android, although you need to switch your Wi-Fi settings every time you want to send a new file to the printer. Physical use is really as simple as a quick wipe of the hand. So far I have used it to label books, print return addresses and of course just mess around a lot of printed matter for the kids. Things get serious when the time for Christmas cards rolls back, or as soon as the virtually endless possibilities arise for said children as soon as they realize that they can print original designs.

Do you want to print an address on 30 envelopes? That is as simple as 30 quick swipe movements from left to right. Do you want to monogram your shirt? Choose the desired font in the linked app and do it. Emoji on the back of your phone? No problem. Customized design? Upload it, take a picture or draw it on the screen of your phone or tablet, load it in the app and swipe.

Once you have a Selpic S1, you never want to go back to the life that you have lived before. A life of … writing things by hand. Dark times indeed.

Selpic S1 portable printer

