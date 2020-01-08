This popular beach in Thailand is finally getting a hotel

Loading...

As for islands in Thailand, Koh Samui finally has the biggest hit.

Until now it was one of the few popular beach destinations in the country where a real hotel was missing, something that visitors have wanted for years.

Now it has finally happened with the establishment of Cape Fahn Hotel, conveniently located less than a thousand feet from the shoreline of Choeng Mon Beach.

Luxury resort

CNN

Cape Fahn Hotel, which calls itself a luxury resort, consists of 22 villas, each equipped with its own swimming pool for those who just want to get out of the sand. It also has a first-class restaurant, Long Dtai, run by Australian chef David Thompson, who has a Michelin star in his long list of culinary references. And despite his Aussie roots, he knows Thai cuisine inside and out, creating a menu that is much closer to traditional dishes than the range of large crates from other restaurants in the country.

In addition to appetizers from an award-winning culinary master, Cape Fahn also features outdoor beachside displays, a common saltwater pond for guests, access to kayaks and paddleboards, and a training room with a boxing ring.

Totally unique

Island escaped

Executives from the Cape and Kantary Hotels chain chose the location and designed Cape Fahn in a way that is far away from the hustle and bustle of the rest of Thailand, but somehow still forms part of it.

“It is something completely unique, it is something completely new,” says CNN’s Olivier Schneider, resident manager of Cape Fahn.

“We are very close to the mainland, but we are so far. You can go back for shopping or sightseeing, but return to this luxury resort and enjoy all the benefits.”

Focus on sustainability

CNN

Traveling from the mainland to Koh Samui has become much easier since 1989, when an airport was built on the island. It would take hours to get to the picturesque beaches of the island by boat, something that only the hardest backpackers would undertake.

That level of access at the time contributed to the island remaining largely untouched, a consideration that the hotel would like to continue to focus on sustainability. Insect sprays and artificial fertilizers are prohibited on the site, as well as eating and drinking utensils and single-use containers.

“When we built Cape Fahn, we tried to take care of the protection of the environment, environment and local culture as much as possible,” Schneider added.

Tips Every backpacker who goes to Europe must remember