This pizzeria feast for taste buds and eyes.

We have grown when we are told not to play with our food, but a pizza maker in Rhode Island does exactly that to create works of art that will make your stomach growl.

Eric Palmieri is a fifth-generation Italian baker. But it was not until a devastating fire destroyed his family bakery of more than 110 years in 2007 that Palmieri found his vocation.

"I started working at the bakery full time … and consequently I found a new love and appreciation for the business. I decided to make the bakery work of my life and I have worked there since then," Palmieri told CNN.

Palmieri first explored the art of pizza in July 2016, when he made a "very basic" American flag pizza with pepperoni stripes and olive stars.

"It was a great success among customers, and the following winter, I made a pizza with the Patriots logo quite simple during his 2017 title race," Palmieri said.

Those two "simple" designs are what set it in motion and Palmieri has not slowed down since then. His amazing and delicious creations range from cartoon characters to Star Wars legends and fierce predators.

These special cakes take longer to create.

"Pizzas can take from 1 hour for a basic design to 3 hours for a complex design, not including cooking time. A regular pepperoni and cheese pizza can take a few minutes to prepare," Palmieri explained.

The designs are so magnificent that you can hesitate to take a piece, but believe me, they will want to do it. Palmieri uses totally natural ingredients for its cakes.

"The most common ingredients used are black olives … red, yellow, green and orange peppers, breaded eggplants and grated Roman cheese mixed with olive oil and various spices and sauces to make a wide range of colors," said Palmieri.

Palmieri said that custom cakes have not changed his family's business "so much," but have paid off in a different way.

"Seeing the answer to my work and the reactions of customers and fans on social networks is incredibly rewarding and humiliating, especially when it comes to parents who pick up a pizza for their children's birthday party," said Palmieri. "As the father of two young children, I know how important those events are, and the idea that I can be part of making such an important day, even a little more special, is indescribable."

Unfortunately for you and your taste buds, Palmieri cannot send your edible art. If you make the trip to Johnston, Rhode Island, you can always visit it and pick up one from your family's store, D. Palmieri's Bakery.

Until you make the trip, you can drool over Palmieri's designs by visiting his website and Instagram.

Watch the video above to see some of his delicious masterpieces.

