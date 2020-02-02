This Parka from Target will be your go-to like mine

Strolling through Target looking for diapers and feeling determined not to be distracted, I finally came across something that I absolutely didn’t need but knew I had to (like in Target). As I walked along the women’s clothing racks and tried (and failed) to turn my eyes away, I glanced at an army-green Universal Threads parka jacket and tucked into my tracks. Ten minutes later it was mine and since then I hardly wear it anymore.

The Universal Threads Twill Parka, which comes in both an orange rust color and the army green Olive, is a fairly perfect, classic winter jacket. Long and cozy (on my petite frame, it almost touches my knees), it is spacious enough to wear over the largest sweaters you own (it’s worth noting that it’s a bit big). The cotton material keeps it casual and warm without feeling overheated, and it’s actually a great option for days when it snows or rains – it holds up well against wet, windy weather. The inside is lined with taffeta, making it soft and comfortable, despite the look of the utility jacket.

The large attached hood is great for those windy winter days when you need a little extra warmth, and the faux fur lining makes it fun, but it’s also removable if it’s not your thing. The inside of the hood is also lined with soft faux fur, which feels strange on your head and neck. One of the best things about this jacket are the extra large front pockets – they are deep and contain everything you want to put in a pocket.

One of my biggest capes with winter coats is usually that when they are fitted, they can be uncomfortable when laid over other heavy winter clothing. But this one is more loose-fitting, almost A-line, making it a great layered jacket. The buttons on the front also look good, regardless of whether the jacket is closed or stays open, but there is also a zipper on the front, so you have a few options there. I wore it open on cool autumn days and wore it with zipper throughout the winter.

All that, and this jacket has a price of around $ 60, which is a great value for a winter parka that keeps you all covered, warm and dry, even on the most miserable days. Is anyone surprised that Target is doing well again?

Universal Threads Parka for women

