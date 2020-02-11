This Ottawa man spent his life collecting. Now he is giving away his possessions

It seems that everyone loves something, whether it’s collecting teaspoons or shoes, playing Dungeons & Dragons, or root, root, rooting for the home team. With Valentine’s Day quickly approaching, we spoke to a couple of Ottawans whose extraordinary loves usually don’t get their own day to be celebrated.

When Yves Pigeon enters a used bookstore, logic closes and emotion leads his hand. He usually starts in the history section, but he rarely has a title in mind. Instead, he walks down the aisle until he sees a book that makes him feel something, like a party visitor who appears without a date.

Rarity or dollar value does not attract itself. He likes character in his second-hand titles and only reads non-fiction. Furthermore, it is difficult to put a finger on what exactly an addition to his extensive personal library will decide.

“Usually the books will find you, you won’t find the book,” Duif said. “Why that book and not that book? I do not know.”

Yves Pigeon collects music and books.

At his home in Gloucester, the 86-year-old has thousands of titles on shelves, stacked in his basement and stored in boxes – including the very first book he ever received, a report of the crusades that Pigeon received as a student in Rigaud, Que .

So “the disease,” as he jokesly calls it, began a drive to search for, acquire, and devote to the art of collecting. It started with books and was later expanded to records as soon as his budget allowed it. He bought his first law school in Montreal after graduating and moved to Ottawa to learn English and take a job with the government.

He met Elisabeth Schwarzkopf at the Robertson, Pingle and Tilley retail chain in the city center. The German soprano jumped at him from its record record.

“I fell in love with her because she was the only one I was listening to at the time, I had no others. So much so that when I got other records with the same piece sung by a different soprano, my first reaction was – hey, hey, hey “That’s not the way you sing it,” Duif said. “I learned then that you can become a prisoner of one interpretation if you are not open-minded.”

It is this attitude that has led him to purchase dozens of books, records and CDs that deal with the same historical event or piece of music, but from different authors and artists.

“Beethoven’s ninth symphony … I probably have about 15. Do I need a 16th? No, but give me the chance to get a 16th and I’ll do it,” he said. A similar appetite leads his tendency to descend literary rabbit cavities.

“I am fascinated by history. Even at 86 I still have this hunger for knowledge,” Duif said. “You start – this happened in 1790, but what happened before?”

He soon became books deep in topics that seem miles away from what he first started reading about.

“The problem is that it has no end.”

Herein lies the self-proclaimed irrationality of collecting as Pigeon does: the knowledge and beauty that can be found in books and music are almost infinite. He will never get everything there is to get – he has not even come close to reading every book in his own collection.

“I have other things to do in life than just reading and listening to music. But it’s there,” Duif said.

“If you like to read, you are never alone. Because all the authors are on my shelves waiting for me to say, “Would you please talk to me?”

“The same for the artists … I can say,” Leontyne (Price), would you sing for me? “And I put the record in the record player, and she will sing for me.”

But now Pigeon is dismantling the same collection that he has collected for most of his life. In the second half of his 80s he thinks more about what his wife or daughter will have to do with such an inheritance if he inevitably leaves it behind.

And so he starts giving elements away. Duif donated more than 12,000 records to the Friends of the Ottawa Public Library Association, sold to raise money for the OPL network last fall. Some books have gone to antiquarian sellers, while others are now owned by an extended family.

Why spend so much of life collecting just to let everything go? As Pigeon explains, many of his books, records and CDs have already served much of their purpose.

First, “the hunt” is joy in itself. So, it is also refining a refined musical ear and a selection of world events. And then there is the ultimate indulgence: the pure pleasure of singing along with excellent German songs or diving into the history of French Canada.

In the end, his way of collecting is ‘completely useless’. But that doesn’t mean it has no value.

“You can’t take the world’s problems,” Duif said when asked how he reconciles the pursuit of pleasure with everything else he could spend time on. “You solve that you can. And to be happy and able to function as a person, you need art, you need things that are not useful. “

Because it never conflicts with his finances or family life and has brought him a source of joy, Duif said he did not regret the time he spent on his irrational love.

“It’s not a waste of time – and if it was a waste of time, I don’t care.”

