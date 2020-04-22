This Old VW Vanagon Brochure Contains an Interesting and Intentional Hidden Brain

In these trying times, you have to do everything you can to calm down, bring calm, almost meditative joy. Yet your going is your go-to, be it yoga, lots of gin, vigorous masturbation, almost violent, whatever. For me, digging through huge piles of old empty brochures (and maybe the other one here). While searching for a 1982 or 1983 (year is not mentioned anywhere!) Vanagon brochure, I went through a fascinating little self-pencil-cover.

The (supposed) involuntary brain attempt is in this spread, describe the Vanagon Camper:

Specifically, this bit in the lower left corner:

Okay, so VW talks about the overall packaging of the Vanagon Camper, and saying that using a transaxle-mounted floor engine in the rear is the best layout for this sort of vehicle.

And, I may be inclined to agree – it’s a remarkably effective package in the space here, and using the space in between Vanagon campers is excellent – but what interests me most here is the claim that there are “12 possible variations for engine, transmission, and position of guide trains for this type of vehicle.”

Twelve? It’s true? It sounds like a lot. Let’s see if we can figure out what VW is thinking, here. I’m going to use some simplified layouts to work this out. We have three boxes, one for the engine, one for the transmission, one for the differential. If we need a drivehaft, we will put one.

If the transmission and differential overlap, that’s because it’s a transaxle setup, just like on the current Vanagon.

Speaking of the current Vanagon, we can also do just as VW did to get started:

Okay, here it is. Let’s undo all the other obvious options:

That is the longitudinal front engine / FWD. Here, front / transverse front:

Here is the traditional front / rear engine:

Okay, so there are four. Think of options for medium engine:

Up is the transverse front end at mid-guide. Below is longitudinal front-mid-FWD:

This is front-middle-back:

No one would do a front cross-section of the back half. This would be insane, and not really possible without some boxy weirdness down to 90 °. But we can do this kind of back medium:

And, thinking we can do it in the rear half:

Okay, I was 8. Oh, I could do rear / rear crossovers!

Here are ten. Now they need two more. They couldn’t count this, could they?

Rear / front longitudinal transmission? Can they mean that? This would be insane. Maybe, though? It takes us to 11. Another. What other options are there?

I mean, suppose we could talk AWD, but if we went in, it’s more than 12, so we could do AWD front, rear, mid-front, mid-rear all longitudinal and transverse, and that would be eight more options.

So, if we’re stuck with 2WD, what’s the latest? I can’t imagine something cross-wheeling that doesn’t drive the nearest wheel, because it’s not even a rational option, is it?

I think it might be the front half-way, like the rear, but I’m not sure I want to count since it’s so absurd and pointless. Actually, I think we are 10 years old, since I will not be dignifying back / FWD or half / FWD with two.

Ah, wait! A front / rear transmission concept! Like a Corvette! Yes! Here you go!

Of course, they couldn’t even mean rear / FWD, did they?

.