This old video from the Trabant factory is hilarious in exactly the way you think it is

I know that the East German Trabant is considered a joke in most of the automotive world. The smoky little two-stroke scheiße box made from old Soviet underpants and resin hardly enjoys the best reputation, even though I personally believe it is a remarkable triumph if you would consider the circumstances in which it was forced. Of course, I also fully understand why people also consider it a joke, and videos like this certainly make that very easy. Very, very easily. Especially because of all the hammering and kicking.

I saw this video retweeted by our friend Bozi, from the Twitter account of Classic Car Curation. It seems to be a clip of a larger video about the Trabant building. Here, just look, because it’s great:

Wow right? Hammering that much! And spades! And push and grab and jerk. People pay a lot of money for hand-built cars, right? Well, these are enough hands-on. And even a foothold. I also particularly like this:

It already has a brake or rear light, right there on the assembly line. Why waste time?

They really worked these things together, it seems. It is as if the conveyor belt has roughly stuck everything together, after which the caring touch of human hands, hammers and shoes lovingly embraces and hits the whole thing. It is a very personal way to build cars.

This video led me to find more Trabant production videos, which led me to these:

This is interesting because of the detail he shows about how the Trabant fiberglass-like Duraplast body panels were made with “low quality cotton” and coal tar phenolic resin derived from coal tar. Discarded Soviet underskirts and coal tar resin! Nothing but the best for Trabis!

Yet those things really worked to make body panels, and we were told that “up to 12 layers of fleece give the fabric skin the required strength,” so it’s not like this is just a two-ply toilet paper.

It is nice to laugh at all of this, but it is also important to remember that these pushed-in smoking cotton-smoking people actually pulled people from and to work and to the countryside and up and down the streets of the city during decades.

They did their job, just like these factory workers did theirs: the best they could.

