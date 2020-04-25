This Old Badass Van Is Currently A Modern Ford F-150

Trucks Yes trucks are good!

I went through a lot of Facebook groups and went out looking at modified vehicles belonging to people I didn’t know. (If you also think this is fun, you could probably be friends.) But a modern chassis, a drivetrain, and a dashboard make switching to a classic body project more and more of my interest. In this case, the body is especially clear: A Grumman transmission rifle just from the 60s.

This 2017 Ford F-150/1966 Grumman Olson van mashup was shared to the Facebook group Facebook by Off Road, Overped Expedition and Camping 4w Vehicles by a Chris Nakayama, who wrote that the vehicle was assembled by Likuid Kreations. Here’s a custom vehicle store outside of Chino Valley, Arizona and they’re nothing more than what could happen in a random period of their website and Instagram page: They seem to do a lot of hot stick stuff. .

I wouldn’t call this van a “hot bar” but there is certainly some red hot America to its aesthetic.

If you’re looking for a precedent in hot rod passenger vans, they’re definitely not a thing. Racing commentator / Ex-Top Gear host Rutledge Wood has one! But mostly digging that out because of his path.

It’s precisely because he’s a little stupid and simultaneously badass. I can’t imagine anyone looking at this thing and not, at least a little bit, feeling warm and excited and impressed. As an off-road overland lodge, it’s functionally fantastic. A van as big and tall as an Olson has so much room for activity, after all.

These vans were ubiquitous decades ago and their successors are still operated by shipping companies today, although more car-like vans like the Ford Transit and Mercedes Sprinter have also become very popular with biz transportation. However, the old release van is an ingrained image in pop culture, and seeing one point so simply feels fun.

Likuid Kreations, who has to triple the spelling every time I write it, has uploaded certain construction specifications along with pictures to his Facebook page:

There are a few photos ahead of construction, but be sure to check out this shot of the F-150 cockpit from the van:

How clear is that ?! You will be thrilled to see this level of creativity in the world of custom cars. Here are some photos that reveal more of Grumman’s character:

As I was going through these, the only big question I asked myself was: How close to F-150 and Olson van fist? It’s a random type to imagine that they’re similar, but then again, it’s critical that the project makes sense.

Here and there, someone else was asking the same thing and Likuid Kreations revealed in a comment: “The header is about 2 inches. The front wheel arches had to be radiated anyway to fit the 35 tires” so I made them fit. in the center line of the front axle. “There you go.

We were also slightly curious as to which F-150 engine resides in Olson, and jumped into the manufacturer’s line to ask: Likuid Kreations ’FB account responded that it’s the naturally aspirated V6. So, without screaming EcoBoost or torquey V8, but more importantly, the modernity of the engine and the platform exchanged under the body of the van should make the vehicle much more drivable and reliable than its original.

I hope we get some high quality images of this thing in action, and it would be nice to see what happens with the interior once it’s fully integrated. For now, I just had to shout it out as a unique and interesting restomod.

