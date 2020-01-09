This old AC display is a bit astonishing

Loading...

I happen to have access to an October 1968 edition of Autocar, and in that edition was an ad from AC known as the builders of the AC Ace, the car that was fitted with a beefy Ford V8, the Shelby Cobra , AC also built a pretty GT car called the AC 428, a GT car with a Ford 428 cubic inch engine. This advertising for the AC 428 is a bit confusing for me.

Here’s the ad I’m talking about:

What is strange about it is the part that says that the car “… can be driven at 15 mph in top gear.”

I think what they want to convey here is that this car has torque surges that the owner can enjoy. What I don’t understand is the way they decided to demonstrate this: the fact that the car can be driven in high gear at 25 km / h.

I mean, if you wanted to talk about torque, you’d think acceleration was what you had to scream, yeah? It’s torque-dependent and exciting – I guess it’s technically impressive when you sit down and think about it, but the blood doesn’t really pump.

I mean, anything you say about a powerful GT car, which also involves driving at 24 km / h, could probably be replaced by something else. It’s just a very confusing and strange decision.

I mean, think about it: you’re trying to sell a powerful Grand Touring car. Which aspect should you focus on? The fact that it can be towed at 15 mph in the fourth?

Why would you do that Who wants to do this with their car? Who is this ad aimed at? People who want to follow the brass bands while hauling their engine?

It’s a strange choice and I thought you had to see it.

You’re welcome.