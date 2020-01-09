This Nissan concept is the electrical alternative to the rogue SUV next year

Loading...

Nissan brought the Ariya electrical concept to CES this year. Nissan

It is almost certain that it will go on sale next year and join an overcrowded field of electrical crossovers with a price level of $ 40,000 to $ 50,000. Nissan

The Ariya was preceded by this concept, which was called IMx. You can see how much less street legal this is compared to the Ariya. Nissan

At the same time, you can see how the design has developed. There are normal doors that appear to have room for side impact protection, and while there are cooling brakes in front of the wheels, little children don’t accidentally lose their fingers as they drive past. Nissan

It’s also visually related to the non-electric rogue SUV. Nissan

The Ariya uses a twin-engine powertrain. Nissan

This can send accurate amounts of torque to each wheel. Nissan knows a lot about torque distribution from its experience with the Skyline GT-R. Nissan

It apparently brought this Nissan Leaf test mule to CES. And now I wish I had gone to Las Vegas this year (but only for a short time, then reason starts again). Nissan

The interior looks good! And much more normal than the following picture. Nissan

The IMx cabin. Nissan

Apparently, Nissan also built an emission-free ice cream van for CES. Nissan

There are two main types of concept cars. There is a type of “half of this technology does not yet exist”, such as the Mercedes-Benz Vision AVTR that we covered earlier this week. And then there is the “new model that we’re going to put into production soon, but with some cool details it won’t.” The Nissan Ariya is the second type and, after making its first appearance at the 2019 Tokyo Auto Show, crossed the Pacific to meet the crowds at CES. And it will be an important car for the beset Japanese OEM, as it will almost certainly be on sale next year as a fully electric alternative to the best-selling Nissan Rogue SUV.

To be honest, the Ariya existed as the first type of concept – one of a kind. In 2017, Nissan unveiled the IMX at this year’s Tokyo show, which we learned was powered by the company’s next-generation battery-electric powertrain. If you compare the two in the gallery above, you can see that the Ariya is much closer to street legal. It has conventional doors with traditional door handles. There are side mirrors. The body has no large vertical slashes or openings that could swallow the arm of a faulty pedestrian. And the interior is a bit fashionable, but basically reasonable.

It’s officially still a concept, and Nissan is keeping most of the specs to itself for now, but we know it has the company’s new twin-engine powertrain. The company also brought a modified Nissan Leaf to CES to showcase the technology it calls e-4ORCE. It even let some journalists drive, which could lead to my first stab in the FOMO when I decided not to fly to Las Vegas this year.

I’m also fairly certain that Ariya’s production will use the right active cooling for the battery, but feel free to print this out and send it to me next year if it doesn’t.

On the inside there is a single 12.3-inch display that combines the main instrument panel and the infotainment system. The Ariya may be aware of the risk of distraction and also features ProPilot 2.0, a more advanced electronic safety net that uses a proper driver monitoring system like General Motors’ superb Super Cruise.

