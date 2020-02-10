This New York deli offers customers free food if they can solve simple math problems

NEW YORK – A sandwich, a soft drink or perhaps even a chocolate bar to satisfy a craving for midnight: these are some of the many things you would expect in a New York deli and supermarket.

But customers at Lucky Candy in the Bronx get a very different experience, and that is all thanks to cashier Ahmed Alwan.

The 20-year-old student is easily recognizable to his clients, and it’s not just because of his bright smile and cheerful energy. Two weeks ago, Alwan decided to play a game with shoppers – and it has since become viral.

The rules are simple: if you can solve a mathematical equation, you get five seconds to get everything you want off the shelves and have it for free.

The only thing you can’t take? His cat. (Yes, someone tried.)

“All I wanted to do was help people,” Alwan told CNN. “But I wanted to make it fun. So I made a TikTok and chose a challenge, asking them a math question. It is a way to entertain and educate people in need while also putting a smile on their faces. “

Two weeks and 13 videos later, Alwan has become an internet sensation, with over 300,000 followers on TikTok and 17,000 on Instagram. Alwan can be heard in his videos by asking customers simple questions such as “What is 5 times 5?” Or “9 times 9 minus 5?”

Those who answer correctly use their five seconds (and a few quarters) to clamber through the store and grab everything from chips and ice to speakers and water pipes. But no matter how much they pack or how valuable the items are, their costs are always the same: $ 0.

A history of giving back

Alwan pays for everything from his own pocket. His biggest concern is not money, he said, but helping low-income community members save for higher-priority spending, such as rent and utilities.

Saleh Aobad, the store’s owner and father of Alwan, said he is “very proud” of his son.

“It’s great to see him do well and help the community, and especially to represent Islam,” Aobad, an Yemen immigrant, told CNN. “It has a positive impact on the company, brings awareness and attention to the store and spreads positivity throughout the community.”

Many of the store’s customers are familiar faces, people Alwan has known since he was 13 and started working in the family business. Others are strangers. But they all get a fair chance to solve a math problem.

Alwan, who is studying at the Bronx Community College to become a pharmacist, has a history as a charity.

He often gives customers food and household supplies on credit, his father said. And on cold mornings when he sees people sleeping at the nearby train station or along the tracks, he offers them free coffee, bananas and muffins.

Alwan’s TikTok and Instagram videos are heartwarming and funny, but what they have done for his community goes beyond free chips and cookies.

“This has greatly changed our relationship with the community,” Alwan said. “They all show me so much love and stand in the store for a chance to play.” We have so many visitors who come to take pictures and say hello. But it’s not about me. It’s about the community. “

Alwan said he plans to keep making videos and become even more creative with his questions. He even started a GoFundMe to support the game and enable him to help more people.

“The money goes to products and food that would be used for the challenges and even simple donations for customers in need,” he said.

The goal, he explained at the GoFundMe, is “to inspire others to always be kind-hearted.”

