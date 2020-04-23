This new moon map is totally mind-boggling – BGR

NASA and the USGS have partnered to create a very detailed map of the moon.

A map available online, color-coded holes and other geographical features show all the small features that make up the lunar surface.

When we look at the earth’s moon in the night sky we can see that it is covered in a pattern familiar to all of us. Because the moon is tidal to our planet, we only see one face of it, and that face is unrivaled with all its shadow splatches and bright areas.

Now, an incredible first, NASA and the USGS have teamed up to make a lunar map unlike the others. It shows us where all those dark and light areas came from, and serves as a visual catalog of the many impacts Earth’s small neighbors have experienced over the years.

The so-called “Unified Geological Map of the Moon” is incredibly detailed. You can check it for yourself, but be warned, the bulk image will take a while to load on your screen. When it arrives, you will be treated to a spectacular view of the lunar surface at 1: 5,000,000. If you think it’s short, go ahead and check it out for yourself.

The United States Geological Survey describes how the map came to be:

To create a new digital map, scientists extracted information from six Apollo-era spatial maps and used them with updated information from recent satellite missions to the moon. They were re-created to align existing historical maps with modern data sets, thus preserving past observations and interpretations. In addition to merging new and old data, USGS researchers have also developed a unified description of lunar stratography or rock layers.

Maping every nook and cranny on the lunar surface may seem like a pointless exercise, but it’s far from it. With new interest in lunar exploration by NASA, ESA and other scientific organizations, having an accurate map of the moon is crucial to planning human and non-human missions to its surface.

“This map is the culmination of a decades-long project,” USGS geologist Corey Fortezko said in a statement. “It provides important information for new scientific studies by exploring specific sites on the Moon, linking them to the rest of the lunar surface.”

A new paper detailing the development of the map and all the ridiculously detailed work to build it was recently published. In it, scientists explain how this new map will be used in future research and mission planning.

NASA is trying its best to stay on schedule, saying it will be able to send humans to the moon by 2024. Much work has already been done, but you can bet that this map is a welcome tool for exploration while the Artemis operations are underway.

