This new device alerts parents when their child has a dirty diaper

At the recent Consumer Electronics Show in Las Vegas, Pampers launched a new technology that alerts parents to their child’s dirty diaper.Lumi by Pampers ™ is an all-in-one baby care system that combines an HD video monitor smart with an activity sensor and brings the information gathered in an easy to use application. “Determining your baby’s needs can be tricky,” said Omer Sher, head of the Pampers start-up, which founded the product. “When developing Lumi, we focused on solving the real problems faced by parents. Lumi lets you see and know how your baby is doing at a glance, anticipate their needs and build your rhythm as a family. ” Lumi allows parents to have a real global and real-time vision of their baby’s sleep, eating habits and diapers and goes beyond the fusion of video surveillance and automated baby monitoring. Technology is turning this data into unique, tangible information and practical advice to help parents as their babies develop and grow. Lumi’s exclusive partner of The Wonder Weeks®, Lumi also offers parents direct access to 10 mental development jumps and even more personalized information specific to their baby’s unique development journey. “Parenting is the most important job you have ever done, and it was clear that it was possible to allow parents to better anticipate their baby’s needs. Lumi solves this problem by helping parents to merge the actual tracking data with their own ion-free intuition as they find their family rhythm, “said Sher.

