This motorcycle driven Piaggio Ape makes the best snonuts

Screenshot: MattyB727 – Autovideos on YouTube

Oh yeah. The right way to make a good snow-covered donut is with a small three-wheeled Italian thing powered by a Triumph 675 Street Triple engine and a full trunk that supports it on the accelerator pedal. If an engine gets stuck on the rear axle of a small truck that was originally built for European cities and has a speed of no more than 30 km / h, you really need to get it going and make the engine sing.

Join the choir, small three-cylinder, because the white one has fallen from the heights to bless us with little traction and allow glaring turning movements with three wheels. Bless us all.

This is the Loony Tunes Francesco Guerrini at the wheel of the 106 hp ferris wheel with chunky snow tires during a round of the 2020 Ice Challenge in Livigno [south of the famous Matterhorn] in northern Italy. Every second in this video is filled with spinning bonkers, and I can only ask for more.

I moved away from Michigan because I hate the freezing temperatures and lush snow, but I could be tempted to go back if I had access to a machine that is so hilarious and funny.

If you haven’t followed Francesco on Instagram yet, I highly recommend it. There are a lot of photos and videos of this wild machine that you can google.

H / T: RideApart