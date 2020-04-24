This morning’s politics: Fed pledges $ 1.1 billion in coronavirus health care, research strategy

Good Friday morning,

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau Announcing new funding for the battle of COVID-19, pledged to spend $ 1.1 billion to strengthen research efforts in vaccines and other therapies. Support clinical trials; expand national trials and modeling. About $ 662 million will be used for clinical trial funding and $ 350 million for testing and modeling.

In other news, a conservative MP Michelle Lempel Garner I called a fellow Caucasus member Derek SloanIs Canada’s Chief Public Health Officer, Dr. Teresa Tam, Work in China.

“Double loyalty canards have long been used to last as an antiemetic or racist stereotype. Google it,” she says as part of a long thread. I tweeted. Outgoing conservative leader Andrew Scheer Pressed by the press, but refused to comment yesterday, “I do not comment on the individual statements or positions of the potential leaders. That’s all for them to explain. “Sloan canceled his criticism of Dr. Tam on Thursday night, demanded termination, and reposted the” email “he sent. Rely on China.

Canada’s cities, facing serious pandemic income shortages, have called on the federal government for $ 10 billion in aid, along with the mayor of Toronto. John Tory It is estimated that the largest city in the country will lose $ 1.5 billion. Municipalities argued through the Canadian Municipal Federation, a lobbying group that defends the city, that the one-time property tax hike does not reduce it, saying that residents are “not realistic when trying to weather a recession.” “. . “For example, according to the FCM, a 56% hike in Toronto is needed to fill the expected shortfall.

This report was released at 2 pm before the House Finance Committee before the FCM’s appearance. Other witnesses include state and territory representatives.

Parliamentary budget officials discuss work-sharing programs for people affected by the virus, and Canadian emergency business accounts aimed at providing small businesses up to $ 40,000 in interest-free loans. We are pleased to announce four cost statements, including:

At upcoming events, the House Government Steering Committee holds meetings to hear from the Minister of Procurement Anita Anand 11:00 am, Human Resources Committee, Minister of Employment Carla Quartlough It is expected that you will be faced with questions about the federal government’s response to the pandemic. This is related to the impact on workers who depend on federal support and to the government’s efforts to increase aid to students.

