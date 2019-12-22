This Modded Land Rover Defender from 1988 is robust at its best

Loading...

You don't have to love old off-roaders to appreciate the severity of this modified 1988 Land Rover Defender 90. It was renovated and tuned by Arkonik in the UK, before it found its way back to a buyer in the US in 2016.

Now it is auctioned via Bring a Trailer with only 1,100 miles (1,770 km) on its 3.5-liter V8, which is linked to a manual 5-speed gearbox.

The tuner has the exterior finished in copper black metallic, with the addition of Optimill billet hinges, handles and mudguards. Other mods include the Puma hood and the bulkhead, flared wheel arches, black 18-inch wheels, plus the LED exterior lighting with projector headlights. The seller later added extra waterproofing to the front doors and replaced the "Arkonik" hood with a "Defender" script.

Related: Overfinch turns Land Rover Defender 90 into $ 320k custom-made off-roader

In the interior we see a black, green and orange color mix, with a lot of Alcantara on the seats, dashboard, side panels and back door. There is also additional LED lighting, a modified steering wheel and an Alpine touchscreen display with Apple CarPlay.

There are also a lot of comfort on the inside, such as heated seats in the front row, air conditioning, custom-made suede headlining, heated rear window with rear wash and more.

To make this Defender look a little less utilitarian, Arkonik skipped the roof rack, a beam, Checker plate and rear LED work lamp. While this is easily one of the most interesting examples we have seen throughout the year, it is still not quite there with this $ 320k Overfinch tuned. On the other hand, with a highest bid of $ 33,000, it is certainly much easier on your wallet, even if there are four days left in the auction.

PHOTO GALLERY

more photo & # 39; s …