This minimalist 4G telephone will eliminate the constant distractions

Without focus and productivity in the workplace you can kiss success goodbye – no matter what work you do. But our annoying smartphones constantly sabotage our output by overloading us with unlimited information, non-stop notifications and endless possibilities for communication. How can we be our most productive self if our group chats ping us every 30 seconds?

If you are looking for a way to stay connected, but also keep your work, try upgrading to the MP02 Minimalist 4G mobile phone.

We know it’s a little scary to imagine life without an iPhone. But listen to us.

The MP02 is an efficient way to stay connected in the digital age while reducing the need to control your phone. Those push notifications that you are used to? Away. There are only simple navigation buttons and a user-friendly keyboard that gives you quick and easy access to your contacts, calls and texts. Yes, you still have access to the Internet, but not all day, every day. Instead, it shares its 4G LTE connection with a tablet or laptop, which means you can go online when needed, without constantly making it available as a distraction.

The minimalist design keeps it simple and yet modern. It includes a solid construction and the most basic useful functions of a telephone, without adding all the clutter that comes with it (sorry). Above all, it makes it easy to be productive at work (and in life) and yet return to the digital age when needed.

