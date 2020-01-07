This McDonald's serenade angry residents with bagpipes all day

Loading...

A quick search on Google Maps shows 20 different locations of the McDonald’s fast food chain in Sacramento, California, but only one of the franchises – located on 24 and Broadway – has made it their business to provide non-ambient background music. only to its customers, but also to the. neighbors too.

The music was intended to prevent the homeless from strolling in and around the restaurant, reports CBS13. Instead, it prompted residents to call the police and complain.

Arnold Phillips, who lives across the street from McDonald’s, told CBS13 that the endless bagpipes drove him crazy.

“It really penetrates through the walls,” he said.

Another neighbor, Kiara Reede, told CBS13 that she considered armed sound to be an absurd reaction that did not really address the larger problem of homeless people in the region.

Customers are not happy either.

Susan Smart visited the restaurant and called the music “offensive.”

Why? “Because it was so boring,” she told CBS13.

While complaints made to police by residents prevented the restaurant from playing bagpipes overnight, McDonald’s continues to assault them during the day, according to Fox News.

Executives cited company policy and said it was out of their control to completely stop the bagpipes, Philips told CBS13.

It is not the first time that music has taken up arms against the homeless. In 2018, Fox News reported on a Modesto 7-Eleven that blew up classical music in order to eliminate the risks faced by clerks when they asked beggars and vagrants to leave the store.