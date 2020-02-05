This man had to withdraw his appointment as Pentagon staff representative because he claimed multiculturalism spawned terrorism

J. David Patterson has withdrawn his nomination for the Pentagon’s # 2 personnel officer, a US official confirmed on Wednesday.

Politico announced for the first time that Patterson had lost legislative support after it became known that he co-authored a statement in 2017 denouncing terrorist attacks against immigrants who failed to “integrate into an adopted culture” ,

Patterson could not be reached for comment on Wednesday. The Congress website shows that the Senate Armed Forces Committee received its nomination on January 9, but there is no evidence that follow-up action has been taken.

The White House has not commented on this story.

Patterson is a retired Air Force colonel who, according to a White House press release dated January 6, flew as a forward air force during the Vietnam War. He served as Deputy Under Secretary of Defense in the Auditor’s Office under President George W. Bush and currently works for SMA Inc.

He and A.D.P. Efferson wrote an opinion story in The Federalist on November 3, 2017, titled “How Multiculturalism Helps Breed Homegrown Terrorism.”

In the article, Patterson and Efferson argue that multiculturalism is “the opposite of what the United States stands for” and that immigrants must accept the laws and culture of the United States.

“One explanation for the rise in terrorist behavior in the United States is the insidious and difficult to localize problem of failing to integrate into an adopted culture,” wrote Patterson and Efferson.

“It is a phenomenon that is clearly present in Western Europe and appears to emerge from the shadows of the United States. With the evidence increasing, the promotion of ‘multiculturalism’ is a major culprit. We certainly do not exclude the influence of the pervasive ISIS propaganda, but want to be. ” imperative there must be a willing mind. “

Politico’s David Brown, Connor O’Brien and Daniel Lippman said Tuesday that Patterson had withdrawn his nomination.

,