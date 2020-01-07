This low-ass bridge isn't that low anymore, but it's still low enough to mess up some trucks

Loading...

I know we all complain about the painful eight-inch cowardice that has been added to Durham, North Carolina’s famous 11-foot-eight-inch bridge, to cause less canned food for various trucks and trailers that foolishly ignores the height restrictions of the bridge , Fortunately, however, our worries seem to have been short-sighted, as the now 12’4 “bridge, as you can see here, is still capable of providing Bridgy Justice to haughty truckers.

Here’s proof that 20 cm sometimes doesn’t make a difference:

Sooooo close! The roof came loose very much, and I suspect that many of these parts fell into the trucks. I like how you can feel the driver’s confusion and slow burning when they come to an uncertain stop right after the bridge. This is the moment when the driver fervently wishes to be two minutes back in time.

Just so you know, I personally checked the slightly elevated bridge:

I miss the old, really tedious one, but I’m glad to see that the old 12-foot-four is at least trying to live up to its reputation.

(via our friends at BoingBoing)