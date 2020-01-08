This Korean store is a treasure trove of cool international brands

Loading...

In 2020 it is a complete understatement to say that Korean culture has a ‘moment’ on the world stage; to downplay the long-term significance of the nation’s exports in food, music, beauty and of course fashion. There is even a word for it: hanryu or hallyu, which translates to “Korean wave” – ​​in other words, the outward flow of culture that began in the previous millennium but peaked in the last decade, with recent rises that K-pop is a household name and that filled our medicine cabinets with K-beauty staples such as jelly masks, pillow compacts and milky toners.

However, we focus on the country’s contribution to fashion – in particular a growing e-commerce site that has introduced a number of indie impressions to the US market since the launch of the state in 2016 and that still have original, outfit- make designs from as yet unknown labels. W Concept – popularly referred to as ‘Farfetch of Asia’ – is a multi-brand platform that began as a showcase for independent Korean designers and grew by more than 1,000 brands from Korea, China and the US. It is also one of our best-kept secrets for that state-of-the-art, no-one else’s style that we are constantly following here in the Shopping team.

After seemingly surrounded by lusty Korean fashion in 2019 – including the “Window Into Seoul” pop-up from Bloomingdale, hosted by former R29er Alyssa Coscarelli and similar people like Sissy Saint Marie and Reese Blutstein, who export the fashion of the nation sport on Instagram with double tap worthy of Instagram posts – we approached the one-stop fashion shop for some insight into the best Korean designers to look forward to. CEO Cecile Kim of W Concept – newly installed in July last year after stints at MCM and Burberry – filled us in with her favorite pieces of the site and the labels that are ready for world domination in the coming year. “With the amount of potential in Korean designer brands that have been on the market for a long time, I am very happy to see their aesthetic feeling and hard work shine through,” Kim said.

“Shoe brands Yuul Yie and Reike Nen have always been popular in Korea,” says Cecile, “and in recent seasons they have made their breakthrough on the Western market.”

Yuul Yie Cassie Croc-effect low heels, $, available at W Concept

Reike Nen Mid Boots, $, available at W ConceptThe expertly crafted feed of stylist and über-muse Sissy Saint Marie has brought us to Korean brands such as the high-end Eenk and Loeil, a mix of well-priced staples in the wardrobe and off and on an eyebrow – “Do I need this?” -item, such as this single-pleated skirt with knife length.

loeil Dramatic wrinkle long skirt, $, available at W ConceptOne or Cecile’s winter favorites? “We launched an exclusive wool dress with Mohan and I loved the minimal and classic atmosphere.”

Mohan NTW Wool Cocoon Sleeve Dress, $, available at W Concept “I also love Fayewoo’s latest houndstooth tweed jacket,” Cecile said. “The quality is remarkable.”

W concept Boutique Jacket, $, available at W ConceptLow Classic – another brand that loves indie design enthusiasts – also started on the platform. Now you can find their structured (but thoroughly non-annoying) staples on for example Need Supply and SSENSE.

Low classic Slit-zoom pants print, $, available at W Concept The site offers a handful of internal brands, such as Frontrow, a collection of structured separations with sufficient gloss for the office, along with the panache needed for off-duty dressing. “The distinctive suits of Frontrow are some of my favorites – it’s always one of our best-selling brands,” says Cecile.

First row Blazer Shawl Collar Blazer, $, available at W Concept

First row Wide leg pants, $, available from W ConceptW Concept, also carry selected brands from all over the world, such as the beloved Swedish indie print Little Liffner, known for its structured, influencer-friendly bags.

Little Liffner Little Lady Bag, $, available at W Concept According to Cecile, outerwear is one of the best-selling categories of W Concept – and we can see why. The site is full of modern insulators; everything from preppy-with-a-twist-down jackets to those massive yet structured shirt jackets that we can’t get enough of this season.

Jude McCall Dana Quilted Jacket, $, available at W Concept

Oui Corn Non Checkered shirt jacket, $, available at W Concept

Nilby P Reversible Angora Vest, $, available at W Concept

