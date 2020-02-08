This Kickstarter suitcase is one of the smartest luggage we’ve ever seen

To let you know, if you buy something here, Mashable can earn a member commission.

The built-in weight sensor saves you a lot of time.

TL; DR: Travel smarter with a Runner Smart Luggage Set for $ 367.99, a saving of 19%.

Certainly, expensive luggage such as Away deserves a perfect score when it comes to the “cool factor”. But for those of us who are looking for some serious technical functions that significantly alleviate our travel frustrations, there is still much to be desired. For example, lost luggage. Although it can be a rare event, it still happens with about two in every 1,000 passengers.

Fortunately, you can ever reduce the risk of those terribly uncomfortable moments again by taking the Runner Smart Luggage Set. This smart baggage has raised more than $ 300K on Kickstarter because of its groundbreaking features and it’s not hard to see why. Every detail of this case is designed to make your life easier.

First, there is a built-in weight sensor, so you never have to guess whether your luggage will cost you $ 70 extra at the gate. There is also a built-in Face ID, Touch ID and Morse Code, giving you the ultimate protection when it comes to protecting your things and making you forget your lock combo forever.

The bag makers have literally thought of everything, including distance warnings, that let you know if your bag is too far away for comfort. It also has detachable wheels, so you can always replace them if something breaks – that’s actually the main reason why people are stuck when buying new luggage. Of course, most new luggage has removable battery packs, but it charges all your devices (even new generation laptops) on the go. In addition, each of these functions is connected to the Plevo app and you can operate it.

Here is the Runner at a glance:

And perhaps our favorite part of everything, this smart hand luggage comes with a removable cover for your laptop, so you don’t even have to open your bag at TSA.

The Runner rarely comes on sale, but Mashable readers can save a hefty $ 91 here, reducing the price to $ 367.99. Choose from silver, black, red, pink or blue.

