This is why you won’t see Trivium relying on nostalgia

Metalcore vets Trivium drop their ninth full length, What the dead men say, and as usual they have created something with a wide range of emotions and dynamics in their sound. The record is firmly in their typical metalcore sound while further exploring elements of melodic death metal, black metal, thrash and more.

As one of the most important writing forces within Trivium, bassist Paolo Gregoletto offers us a glimpse into the inner workings of the record. From the instrumental intro track ‘IX’ to the soaring melodies on the closing track ‘The Ones We Leave Behind’, Gregoletto guides us through each of Trivium’s new tracks.

“IX”

The first song and the song that follows, ‘What The Dead Men Say’, coincide. Many of the musical themes in the instrumental song are just variations on things that come in the next song. When we were writing it, we were doing it as one piece, but when it came time for the album order, we decided to chop off the front part because it felt such a big instrumental song. It felt like it needed its own number and [we] just let it bump into it. We wanted to have a song where it would be like a playback when we come out, because we never really had that where we actually play it when we come out, so that was the idea behind it.

“What the dead men say”

Every time I enter a record, I try to think, “What haven’t we done? Where’s the new area we can go to? “With these, some of the lyrics I wrote for” What The Dead Men Say “, even before I wrote the title, I felt like I was thinking about a lot of the hologram tours and things that got me into this mindset to think it’s weird that people can die, and they never really go away because we have the ability to never let them stop doing what they do, they can go on tour with someone forever, it’s this idea that it doesn’t is just entertainment, but literally touring and making money from someone who no longer exists and their likeness.

“Catastrophist”

Of course, when I wrote the text a year ago, the pandemic wasn’t even something people thought would happen this year. It’s always one of those things [where] you see a news article from scientists warning that we’re not prepared for this or that. So it is not entirely a shock that the text is now very appropriate.

One of the books I read when writing lyrics was The uninhabitable earth, which was quite an alarming book to read about the climate crisis. It certainly got me into that mindset of things that are breaking and how it would work and how it would feel for the people who should live the world once I am gone.

I feel that this pandemic has shortened the time frame of things because it moves fast and things change every day. In a way, it has acquired a new relevance that I could never have predicted. Maybe people who listen to the song will consider it more of a pandemic than I initially thought, but I think that’s cool. Texts can change as the world changes.

“Under the shadows and the stones”

I love the song title and original demo that Corey [Beaulieu, guitars] had given [it] scream, which was great because it gave me a placeholder for where the vocals could go. He told me where he got the title, so I sat down and tried to think of something beyond the original idea he gave me. I don’t know if he got it more from older wars, but I thought it could go into the 20 years of destruction that the war on terror has brought to other countries.

I wanted to put it in the perspective of the other people, the people who are in the middle of it without a real way out. It’s like this debris from buildings and shadows caused by these structures that are still there, but there is nothing in it and it just casts this shadow on the area. I used that as a reference and it is definitely a heavy number. I wanted to make it as intense lyrically as the music.

It’s a little bit different but I know that metal never shied away from songs about war but I had a feeling this could be something different because I don’t know if there are many songs looking at it from the perspective of people other than those of others to shoot at people.

“Blood in me”

When we write, we always take into account what we have written for it and try not to step into the same water as other songs. I felt really strong coming and working on this one because it feels different, and it was definitely a bass dominant song, for a band that is mainly guitar driven, I like to change something. Obviously I play the bass, so I’m in favor of that, but it was more of a different feeling, starting with the bass and getting a 6/8 feel. If you have ever listened to something A perfect circle or Tools, you know the atmosphere I’m talking about. It’s a different feeling, especially with a lot of songs that are in the standard 4/4.

It just distinguished things, and this was a song where the vocals and lyrics were really the driving force of the song. I’m very happy with how this song came out, and I wanted it to be about people in your city that are often left unattended, and sometimes there is another world around you that you don’t notice until there is a moment when you brings. Coming back to the pandemic, it created that moment that I thought and is a good way to explain the thought that all the people who do the work you don’t think of – how they are the focus of everything and the lifeblood of what loves it running.

“The Defiant”

I think we realized that the song had to be more a legacy of Trivium’s older records like Predominance where it is more in your face, quickly and just let things go. We are a band that has always been very forward-looking and have tried not to stick to nostalgia too much during our career. We have never made an anniversary tour for old records. When we write, we definitely think, “What else can we do that we haven’t thought of?” It was nice to see that it has a certain vibe that we have done in the past, so let’s just get started and see where it goes.

I thought it was cool because it came full circle and in some ways is reminiscent of things we’ve done before. I don’t think about Trivium Predominance would have written the same song then as now. It still felt like progression, but it feels like Trivium’s roots come through in the song. It was a lot of fun to write, and I can’t wait to play it live, because it has a lot of energy.

“Illness for you”

What I always try to tell when we write is that we have a certain unwritten rule about when a song contains heavy stuff, if it tilts too far in one direction of extreme music it no longer starts to feel like Trivium. We are able to do very extreme things, but our sound also has such a wide mix of things. I think we’re more aware of [knowing that] we’ve always had these elements of melodic death metal and death metal itself or black metal and all that, but the underlying melody is always in our sound.

To me, I know that in writing mode, Alex can do anything you can think of. We always try to figure out how to give this a more Trivium vibe than just writing a death metal song or a black metal part.

“Scatter the ashes”

Every song really has everyone in Trivium’s fingerprints on it. We know who brought in the first riffs, so we’ll know, ‘This is a song Corey or I brought in or Matt [Heafy, guitars / vocals]’, but by the time we get to the studio, everyone’s done so much with their own feeling. It still feels like a personal song, not necessarily one of our personal stories, and something people can relate to.

Corey told me he figured it out when he went back to Maine, where he’s from. His grandfather passed away last year and he told me about the experience of getting on the boat and releasing his ashes, so that was the inspiration for the concept and the title. I wanted to make it a song with more excitement, [where] there was a problem between these two unnamed people that was never solved, and by the time you wanted to solve something it was too late and [you had to] be late someone loose.

It made it a story that many people could fill in the blanks, and it wouldn’t feel connected to whatever their story in life is. You only have so many words that you can fit into a song, and sometimes what matters is leaving out the most important thing.

“Bend the bow to be afraid”

That was one of the last songs we wrote and one of the last to have lyrics. I feel like some of the last songs you write on a record are the hardest, because you usually have all your best stuff out of the way already. That’s always the battle. With this I thought, “I want to go somewhere else with this and give it a different concept.”

I was thinking about those cameras on people’s doors and living in this interconnected surveillance system and people who were just sitting behind their doors watching and monitoring their environment and thinking about those apps where it looks like community watch groups. The things around us just help people descend into paranoia, and the regular daily dose of watching local news makes people so afraid of everything around them, and [they] live behind this screen. You always see that thing on the long arm of justice or bow to justice or whatever, and I thought, “That’s true.” But if it can bend to justice, it can also bend to counter forces.

“The people we leave behind”

That song started very differently. When Corey brought in the demo it was like a ballad, but a lot slower and almost a clean, heavy vibe. We started playing. It was cool. I didn’t like the melodies, but there was no fire in them yet. We started trying a little faster each time and brought it up at a pace that felt right, but suddenly it took a turn we didn’t expect. From there all riffs and ideas flowed and it became a really intense song and very fast.

I like the juxtaposition of these arpeggio chords Corey plays, and the riffs are relaxed, but the drums are like speed metal. I like to let those two different things happen. The vocals and lyrics have a really cool atmosphere with Matt vocals, and it is melodic yet progressive and very intense. I think with Trivium we have now learned how to handle that dynamic sound where things can be very open and big, but suddenly very intense. Or we can flip it over with intense parts that fall into melody, and that can make it sound almost so much different while it’s still heavy.