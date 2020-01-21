This is why you should never plug radiators into multiple sockets

They are not the same as surge protectors, which poses a huge security risk

Updated: 10:24 AM EST Nov 21, 2020

The warning from a 2017 Oregon fire department is a good reminder of a frightening winter safety risk that can put your family at risk. Umatilla Country Fire District # 1 shared an alarming photo of a melted and charred power strip on Facebook showing the damage an overloaded outlet can cause. “These units are not designed to handle the high current flow required for a radiator and may overheat or even catch fire due to the additional energy flow,” the message said. The danger lies in a common misconception: most people don’t realize a power strip doesn’t limit or block surges like a surge protector, says Rachel Rothman, chief technologist at the Good Housekeeping Institute. In addition, many radiators have specific manufacturer’s instructions, such as plugging them only directly into a wall outlet. “You certainly should not use an extension cord or a power strip, which could easily overheat,” added Rothman. “And you really shouldn’t plug other electrical devices into the same outlet as the radiator for safety reasons.” If you are thinking of purchasing a heater this winter, choose one that has been tested by a third-party testing laboratory, such as UL. You should also always follow these electrical safety tips, whether it’s a heater, a phone charger, or whatever: Regularly check the cords and plugs of your electrical devices to see if they are frayed, damaged, or worn. If this is the case, discard them. Keep all electrical cords away from heat. Leave enough space around any electrical device to allow heat to dissipate. Also, keep all heaters away from flammable materials. Never leave appliances on unattended. Always unplug unused appliances. Make sure bathroom, kitchen and garage outlets are switches. Earth leakage (GFCI). Install smoke detectors outside each room and have smoke and carbon monoxide detectors working at all levels of your home, including your home. ground. Test your alarms every month, replace the batteries at least once a year, and replace the entire smoke detector every 10 years. By following these basic safety precautions, you will keep your home warm, but especially without fire . (h / t KATU)

(h / t KATU)

