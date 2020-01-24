This is why you should book your summer vacation in January

Although we may not be until mid-January, we all know that the eyes of travelers around the world are focused on what their plans will be in the summer. It may feel like an eternity gone, but trust us when we say it will happen so much faster than any of us could possibly understand.

The instinct of many will be to wait a few months before booking an outing that you may have planned, but we tend to believe that this is a mistake. Today we want to go through a few reasons why we believe that booking your summer vacation in January – or perhaps the beginning of February – is the right way.

Even if you were not planning to leave this summer, possibly because you could not afford it, you may want to think again.

Whether you go to London, Los Angeles or beyond, get ready to learn why you should do your utmost to close that data.

cheaper

Money is an important factor in all vacation decisions and that is just a little obvious. If we don’t have the money needed to leave, or we have to save a few years to have only one holiday in a blue moon, it can be a little worrying – so book early to avoid disappointment the right way .

There are sites such as Skyscanner where you can set alerts during the days, weeks and even months to let you know when the price of a certain flight has dropped to a reasonable level. The same goes for hotels, and it all comes down to one important fact: very few people are looking for vacation in January, which means there are many options available.

More destinations

The longer you wait, the more places become full, and that just seems obvious to us. If you have a fixed country or destination in mind, you should definitely pay and book in advance, but if you are a free spirit open to just about any travel idea, it’s even better.

You can open your laptop and be welcomed by a whole host of fascinating places to visit from Europe to North America and beyond. They will all be desperate to book their all-inclusive options, which means that you are likely to get a number of deals that leave your mouth wide open.

Freedom to cancel at any time during the summer months

The great thing about summer is that it has persisted in the eyes of many for quite some time. In our mind we like to think from June 1 to August 31 as the barrier that measures the summer, give or take a few days on both sides. The great thing about this is that it allows you three whole months to play with ideas about when to fly away.

Everywhere it gets a little busier at the end of July, which is understandable, since most children see their school year end in that phase. The good news is that if you have the flexibility to do this, choosing different dates to book will make browsing in January much more enjoyable.

Less stress

Speaking of pleasure, let’s talk about one of the most important aspects of all this travel lark: the stress. If you wait until around the end of March or possibly even April to get the bookings in order, your stress levels will skyrocket through the roof. Why? Because the options are limited, the prices are more expensive and you promised the woman that you would do it weeks ago.

It’s okay to go all summer without leaving abroad, but if you’ve had the opportunity to do it in January or early February and you hesitated, it’s not exactly a great look – and it certainly will don’t go well with whoever you go. This is intended as a fun and entertaining experience for everyone, not a hair-raising experience.

Winter excitement

The winter months are as cold as they are cozy, but let’s face it, not everyone enjoys putting on eight layers of clothing and going outside to embrace the snow and sleet. Some of us would place summer over winter every day of the week, and that is hardly an awkward thing to say.

If you are going through the winter, one of the best things you can do is book your summer vacation far in advance. That way you have something to look forward to, and something that will help you through work obligations, freezing temperatures and dark evenings.

