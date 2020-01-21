This is why you get more out of backpacking than just with a friend

The more the merrier? Although that is a typical saying, it does not apply to absolutely everything – including backpacking. There are clear advantages to traveling with a friend or two. You may feel safer or more relaxed with a larger group. It can help you save costs and prevent you from becoming lonely. Moreover, you will certainly make great memories with a group. But the same can also be said for solo travel. Backpacking yourself can be extremely satisfying. It gives you a different perspective and experience than following a package. It also gives you more freedom and opportunities than traveling with another person or two.

We are not saying that just backpacking or doing friends is better or worse than the others. The point to be made is that they offer two very different backpacking experiences, and depending on what type of adventure you are looking for, there might be a better fit for you. Below we discuss the benefits of solo backpacking with a friend. Consider these points before you embark on your next adventure to ensure that you get the most out of your backpacking experience. What are you waiting for?

You can go at your own pace

If you travel alone, you call all shots. You do not have to take into account the opinion or demands of someone else, which gives you the freedom to travel the way you want. Especially during backpacking, which may require a lot of physical activity, you will be grateful to move at your own pace – whether that means taking the time or not waiting for slowpokes.

This also means that you can make your own decisions about how long you stay in a certain place. You may find a cheap flight and want to go somewhere that you originally thought you would not do. Or maybe you enjoy your location more than you thought and want extra time. The decision is entirely up to you.

You call the (money) shots

Although backpacking is one of the cheapest ways to travel, things are still increasing. When traveling with more than one person, you must take into account the fact that everyone has different opinions about where he spends the most money. Some people like to check out in hostels, but want to spend more on food or entertainment, or vice versa. Others prefer taking airplanes than buses or trains because of their convenience and are good to spend more. If you travel alone, you have to make these decisions for yourself, which can alleviate many potential stresses and conflicts.

It is an opportunity for self-improvement

If you travel alone, you spend a lot of time with yourself. You will fully trust yourself to come from place to place. This will not only cultivate your sense of independence, but it will also do wonders for your self-confidence. The more experience you gain as a person, the more you are able to handle every situation.

Moreover, you will certainly learn more about yourself. Most people do not have the option for longer periods of loneliness. This pushes you out of your comfort zone and can sometimes feel a bit strange. But you have more time than ever to think about yourself and your life, so you can get to know yourself (and what you want and can do) better.

A chance to be extroverted

Traveling solo does not mean that you are alone. In fact, you could meet more people as a solo traveler than if you had a buddy or two. Traveling with a friend can encourage the two of you to stay just for yourself. Why ruin a dynamic that is already good?

But when you travel alone, you will be forced to be extroverted and talk to new people if you want a break from loneliness. You will be motivated to meet new people, which will bring new opportunities and experiences. Whether you find a cool group to have a drink for an evening or you go out on the road with them for a while, the people you meet while backpacking will be some of the highlights of your trip.

There is less room for conflicts

Traveling with someone does not always mean that you have a conflict. But the chances are greater the more time you spend with someone, especially if you’re in the area. It can be difficult to make sure someone is a good buddy – and it is even riskier if you’ve never traveled before. Even if there isn’t a big drama, spending so much one-on-one time with a person can leave you both irritated.

But going solo means that you have no chance of coming into conflict with another person. Of course, you could put up with people you meet along the way, but you are not obliged to anyone if you are an individual traveler. The only type of conflict that you may have is an internal conflict – and, per reason, no. 3, solo backpacking is the perfect opportunity for self-improvement.

