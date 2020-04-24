This is why Tyler calls Joseph Michael and Julie in “Level Of Concern”

(Photo via YouTube)

In a new interview with twenty one pilots member Tyler Joseph, he provides some updates on all the things the band is doing right now.

Joseph spoke to radio station 101.1 WKQX and provided information on the background and creation of their latest single, sang unreleased songs for his daughter and who Michael and Julie include.

Speaking about the band’s music video for ‘Level Of Concern’, they essentially explain that it’s like a documentary, while recording a video about the song being made at the same time.

“I really enjoyed going back to the way we made videos without a budget, without a crew, just a simple idea and using our friend Mark with his editing skills and his ability to put it all together. That was it, that’s how we always made videos before a label got involved and before we had money to spend on a music video, so it was nice to have an excuse to come back to that. “

The song was the first time Joseph wrote a song on an electric guitar, and while responding to other ways they change things, he said they had a very different approach than usual.

Actually, this was one of the first times Josh recorded drums in his own studio ad, which they sent. It really was a back and forth on the sound of the record that was a first for us. We always came together for drums, so that suited me and learned to play electric guitar for the first time. At least it gave a bit of a new sound. ”

Speaking of the band’s latest track ‘Level Of Concern’, he reveals that this track is not the beginning of a new era, but rather ‘something in between’.

“It just felt good to release a song now, especially with the content and what the lyrics said. We try not to focus too much on something completely new in terms of the aesthetics of it all, because we want it to wait a bit for what we have in store. ”

While talking about his daughter Ro, he reveals an interesting tidbit of information about unreleased songs that he apparently sang for her. When asked if he sang his own songs for her, he provided interesting information about what is coming up in line.

“Songs I’m working on, yes. I wrote a lot of weird tunes that I sing to her and then I realize ‘oh, let me grab my phone and quickly record a voice memo, because that might be something’, but much of it is nonsense. I always work on things. “

In ‘Level Of Concern’ twenty one pilots mention a Michael and Julie in the text and we get an answer about who those people are.

“I think while writing that song I loved the idea of ​​just dropping two random people because I feel like everyone has a Michael and a Julie in their life who think they are experts at what’s in the world happens or experts in your personal relationship. I personally have a friend named Michael, but I don’t think I thought of him more than just picking two names that I think applied to what most people would think of as annoying people. “

You can watch the full interview below.

What do you think of the updates Tyler Joseph gave to twenty one pilots? Let us know your thoughts in the comments below.

