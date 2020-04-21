This is why the Used revived the heart sling for ‘Heartwork’

[Photo by Brian Cox]

After crawling through wormholes for almost 20 years that show a striking resemblance to a crazy tea party in Alice in Wonderland, the used are covered in soot, but stronger than ever. Instead of soaking their eighth album in desperation, Cordial work enabled the group to focus their efforts and psyches on creating an oeuvre that feels both familiar and revolutionary.

The Used’s latest album, 2017’s The Canyon, was described as the saddest album in your discography. How would you describe Cordial work?

Cordial work is back to a lighter side of the Used. The Used has always been a band that has broken boundaries with genres. This record was about saying “yes” and having fun in the studio and not really casting out demons, so to speak. So I think this record sums up the first three records in our career in terms of colors and sounds and approach. It really is everywhere. This is our best record.

Even the songs that were slightly more heartbreaking at first were eventually changed. [The line in] “The Lighthouse” was initially “I can’t be your lighthouse”, but when I sent a demo home my 6 year old daughter Cleo was like, “Can you please change this to ‘I can Be a lighthouse? “” We’re in a slightly more positive place in our lives than desperately dwelling on the heartbreak. But I think it’s still there. The record is everywhere. There’s a desire. There’s a real nostalgia for this kind of music from the early 2000s that we are full of feeling full We really love songs that take you on a journey and help you find out your life.

In the two releases, ‘Paradise Lost, a poem by John Milton’ and ‘Blow Me’, many images were made famous on In love and death. Why has that image, especially the ‘heart noose’, designed by Alex Pardee, been resurrected for the new album?

The ‘noose’ has just become synonymous with the Used. You can see that symbol and it looks like our Misfits skull. We really like the images. We really like the symbology behind it. After 20 years we are quite proud of it. We thought it would be great and fun to show the heart loop again.

Paradise Lost, a John Milton poem, is seemingly a tribute to the Alice in Wonderland-meets-Brothers Grimm world made in the music videos “All That I’ve Got” and “I Caught Fire”. Was the connection clear while writing the music?

In a way, it is a recall to 2004, but at the same time it is also a play about the poems. It is this poem about the beginning of the world and Adam and Eve. It feels very fairytale to me. It almost feels Disney with Satan, the serpent Adam and Eve and a failed revolution. I have two daughters, so my whole life is full of fairy tales.

You worked on it The Canyon with Ross Robinson, but you’ve returned to work for John Feldmann Cordial work. What does Feldmann offer you as a producer that no one else can?

He knows me better than many of my best friends know me. And he’s the hardest working producer I’ve come across, perhaps the hardest working musician. He is so passionate [and] so passionate. He likes what he does, and it shows. He’s also a very good filter for some of my more complicated literary references and some things that can feel too erudite and obsessive. It is a great structure for big words and complicated concepts. He helps me keep things simple. It is a filter for things I don’t understand or that are too difficult for most people to turn their heads around. He is also such a positive instrument in the studio. There were many times when writing and being away from family can get quite dark. But he has such a positive influence.

How could you create something completely new while also paying tribute to your previous release?

It was a team effort. When you’re in the studio, sometimes it’s a solo mission for every individual musician. You get a scratch number with drums, and you get a guitar on, and then you put the bass down. This time it was more about everyone there with their heads together. There was never work I took home. I never worked on lyrics outside the studio, except for one or two songs. So everyone in the band, including Feldmann, was always in charge with lyrics, melodies, song parts, bridges [and] transitions. So in a way you helped facilitate the flow of the record. Everything moves so fast in the studio. It is firing very quickly. We never stick to the song the next day. We just scratch one out, fill it out of our subconscious mind and then move on and work on a new one the next day. It’s nice to not really have to think about anything. If you have things that you have endless time, you can correct them endlessly. Sometimes that just gets in the way.

What is the importance of revisiting your previous releases to create an album that is dynamic, inspiring and revolutionary in an industry dominated by streaming services and Top 40 hits?

None of that really makes any difference to us. We make music because we like to write songs. Not only is it fun for us, but we’ve been doing it for so long that we feel like we’re pretty good at it. Then we get even more fun to take it out and see how the songs are translated live. Anything else can be a distraction and get in the way. But we’re not a brand new band, so we should avoid all the dangers and pitfalls of social media because we already have an established place in the music industry. It’s nice [that] we don’t really have to worry about so many of the terribly depressing parts of what’s really special. Good music will always shine through all the terrible things that surround the music industry. Punk rock has always been for those who take a chance. Punk rock is meant to be an alternative to what’s popular. I think everyone should take their lives back and stop billionaire social media programs. But that’s just me.

How did you bring in Joey Bradford from Hell Or Highwater for the band? What about him in your grand plan for this album?

He is a family man. His heart is full of gold. I’ve never seen him ill-mannered or out of step with anyone. And that is very important for the used. It’s all about love and the loving energy we spread on the tour that touches people in a way that changes lives and can really have a drastic effect on your future if you allow it. It is a positive mindset that has kept this band relevant and on tour. I say it a lot to people lately. Especially now that things are so crazy and so difficult in the world, it helps to say just one positive thing to yourself in the morning and see how much that actually affects your life.

What do you hope old fans will take away from this album?

I think music is a bit simpler than that. You easily forget how simple it is. Just put on something and listen to it and get lost in its vibration. But this record is packed with genuine urgency and desire. Like every human on this planet, [there is a] need to feel loved and belong somewhere. A lot of love is also given on this record. And I think we’re living in such a crazy time that it’s so full of strong politically charged messages and things of a modern nature that are easy to chuckle and smile at.

Have recent events in the United States affected your writing?

Everything affects everything. I have lived in Australia for eight years, but that does not distinguish me from the politics of the United States. It is very common and Trumpism is spreading like a virus. There is a certain amount of underlying fear in the world. Fear of change, fear of something else. Australia is in some way not so far from the United States, but we made a record of revolution in 2014 [Imaginary enemy]. That opportunity is now over. So this record touches more on the failed revolution. People are resilient, [and] the world is resilient, and I think the truth is somewhere in the middle of almost every single topic. And I think it will be fine. I think. But I don’t know that.

Were there songs that you had a hard time writing or topics that you weren’t sure you wanted to share with your fans?

No, these are all these great topics for me. There are a few things I touched that I wanted to get out of for 10 years. I wanted to write a song about how much I hate this song for 10 years [“Wow, I hate this song”]. And I wanted to write a song about how I just want to feel something for a long time. I have never been so excited about the Used. There are lots of fun, tricky word games on this record, both lyrically and sonically. We have never been so proud. It gives a good feeling.

Do you think there is a particular song that will be your favorite to perform?

I think “Cathedral Bell” will be really fun to perform. “Blow Me” feels like the song we’ve been playing for 10 years. It is unbelievable. I can’t wait to play “The Lottery”. It is the heaviest song the Used has ever written. We sent it to Caleb [S [Shomo] strong> from Beartooth, and he absolutely killed [i [it] There are quite a few features on the record, and we’re really excited. Travis Barker plays on “Oborable Blasé.” Mark [H [Hoppus] strong> from flashing-182 sings on “The Lighthouse”. And there are a lot of other little hidden gems.

We can’t wait for the Used fans to hear. And as always, thanks to the hardcore fans for keeping this dream alive for 20 years. It is simply overwhelming and we are humble.

