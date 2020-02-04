This is why the stock price of Tesla is skyrocketing

Photo: Getty ImagesThe Morning Shift All your daily car news in one convenient place. Is your time not more important?

Tesla’s Moonshot value drives people crazy, Coronavirus can balance Chinese vehicle production, gas cars have just become Brexited, and all that in The Morning Shift for Tuesday, February 4, 2020.

1st gear: Tesla’s valuation has got out of hand

Tesla’s share price rose to over $ 900 before trading earlier today, proving that the recent appreciation had more juice than many assumed and that many smart stock people felt stupid. Of course they want an explanation, and it probably has just as much to do with Tesla’s successes as the failure of all other automakers.

Screenshot: Google

Van Bloomberg:

[Musk] has built a leading edge in the still young American EV market and the Model 3 has become one of the best-selling cars in Europe – electric or otherwise. Tesla only needed a year to build its first overseas assembly plant in China and last month began delivering locally-built sedans. By March it plans to hand over Model Ys to customers, months earlier than planned.

“We think they’re pretty far ahead in terms of battery and EV technology,” said Adam Jonas, an analyst at Morgan Stanley, in an interview. “Tesla is no longer seen as a car share to be seen as a technical stock” which is called “in the same breath as Amazon, Apple and Google.”

I hate the argument that Tesla should be treated as a technical company, because it lets them get away with calling their advanced cruise control a “beta test” that sometimes crashes and kills people. Cars are much harder to build and prevent people from being killed.

Tesla also makes cars. It just does it. It is a car company.

Rather, I think that this should open all of us to the realization that other major car manufacturers should be valued higher than they are today, since Tesla still does not have the same impact on the global market share of cars such as Volkswagen or Ford or Toyota, etc.

2nd gear: Coronavirus is likely to disrupt global automatic output

The Chinese car supplier and manufacturing industry are in crisis after a region responsible for high production output happens to be near the epicenter of the deadly Coronavirus outbreak.

Van Bloomberg:

Provinces that have extended the holiday period for the Lunar New Year include Guangdong, which accounts for 12.8% of light vehicle production, and Hubei, where the epicenter of the Wuhan outbreak is located. Hubei, in central China, accounts for 9% of Chinese car production and more than 3.5% of demand. The downtime will ripple throughout the supply chain – Hubei is home to hundreds of suppliers of small and medium-sized parts.

Toyota Motor Corp has already suspended the production of cars in China until at least Sunday. Tesla Inc. has been ordered to cease work at the Shanghai factory. The failure in car parts forced Hyundai Motor Co. to Interrupt making his Palisade sport-utility vehicle in South Korea last weekend and considering breaks at other factories.

The impact will be considerable. If production stops for two weeks in the six most important regions of China, output will fall by around 8% this quarter, analysts at Goldman Sachs Inc. estimate. But it is worth considering what this actually means for a production industry that runs on overdrive, with little incentive to curb the daily chore.

This Bloomberg article argues that the delays of the disease can actually be a good thing for the market, as it reduces redundant operating capacity and a better balance between output and overall reduced demand, since the Chinese automobile sector is declining for the first time in decades growth is sliding.

3rd gear: gas and diesel have just been Brexited

Fresh new, Britain is taking rapid steps to establish that it is still serious about reducing emissions on its small island nation, despite having removed itself from the European Union. The step is now to take previously existing plans and simply raise them five years earlier, via Reuters:

Great Britain forbids the sale of new gasoline, diesel and hybrid cars from 2035, five years earlier than planned, in an effort to reduce air pollution that could mean the end of more than a century of relying on the combustion engine.

[…]

Britain’s step comes down to a victory for electric cars that, if copied globally, could affect the wealth of oil producers, as well as transform the automobile industry and one of the icons of 20th-century capitalism: the car itself.

I am totally in favor of reaching the wealth of oil producers, and 15 years seems a reasonable amount of time for the automotive industry to get things together and develop some decent electric cars, or consolidate its way to a Find another company that has already done all the work.

This also does not mean that the petrol and diesel cars that are currently driving on British roads, as well as all the cars that will come in the next 15 years, will go somewhere at night. But this is progress, and the sooner the better.

4th gear: U.S. Auto Sales Fine last month

Seasonal depression has not stood in the way of cross-over sales, at least not for January, according to Automotive News:

Toyota said the volume increased 5.5 percent in the Toyota division and 13 percent in Lexus, with total sales of light trucks increasing by 11 percent and car deliveries falling by 1.1 percent.

Hyundai said that retail crossover demand rose 54 percent to 25,110 last month, offsetting lower car sales and a 68 percent drop in fleet deliveries. In total, crossover sales amounted to 25,861, an increase of 23 percent and a record in January, the company said.

At American Honda, car sales fell by 11 percent, while deliveries of light trucks increased by 0.9 percent to a January record of 59,254. The volume fell by 4.2 percent at the Honda brand, behind weaker demand for Accord and Civic, and by 5.5 percent at Acura.

Subaru, one of the most popular brands in the last decade, said it set a sales record in January with 46.285 cars and light trucks.

A growing crossover line-up also brought Mazda to a profit of 18 percent last month. The company said the combined sales of four crossovers – the CX-3, CX-30, CX-5 and CX-9 – increased by 41 percent to 18,974, increasing the brand’s volume for the fourth consecutive month.

Among other brands, the volume increased by 22 percent at Mitsubishi in January; 14 percent at Genesis, where deliveries have increased for 12 consecutive months; and 5.2 percent at Volvo, which now recorded 13 consecutive profits.

While these figures do not represent the US market as a whole, while other companies switch to quarterly reports instead of monthly, it proves that if you want growth, you sell more light trucks and crossovers. And watch Mitsubishi go! Good for it.

5th gear: Chicago is pretty cool this year

Jalopnik doesn’t really go to the Chicago Auto Show. Most of the years it’s just a show of repeats from the other shows we’ve already visited and treated, but this year it’s an opportunity to see a lot of fresh sheet metal in person in the United States for the first time.

Although not many entirely new revelations are planned, according to Auto News we will see the American market versions of the new Jaguar F-Type, the Genesis GV-80, the redesigned Chevy Tahoe and Suburban and GM Yukon, hybrid Hyundai Sonata, updated Kia Cadenza, new special edition Toyota pick-ups, an updated Volkswagen Atlas and the updated Honda Civic Type R.

So they are many mild facelifts. Cool.

Backwards: Ford buys its first car company

Neutral: value

Do you think that other car manufacturers should be valued more ‘reasonably’ at technology companies and Tesla, or do you think that the valuation of Tesla should be reduced to size to better match the other car manufacturers?

.