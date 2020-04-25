This is why the metro station refuses to make another “Shake It” in 2020

(embed) https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=tRXk4KOiwTg (/ embed)

We know you’re down with “Shake It”, the massive 2007 neon, emo dance song by Subway station. How do we know that? Because Spotify streams don’t lie. But while nostalgia is a cool place to visit, you shouldn’t live there. That’s what Station masters Mason Musso and Trace Cyrus tell Altpress content editor Paige Owens about the new episode of AP Phoner.

With Musso in California and Cyrus in Nashville, the subway station duo is certainly more than six feet away. But they come together as a united front about what they want to do next. And although they have the huge success of their big hit in a post-My space world, they have no intention of rewriting the song anytime soon. “We owe a lot to the TikTokers and the Spotify playlists,” says Cyrus. “‘Shake It’ has over 110 million streams on Spotify, a platform that didn’t exist when they (originally) came out. The fact that it gets so much attention still shows that good music is timeless.” They also reveal to Owens about the other line they had to make their new record.

Read more: Trace Cyrus confirms metro station reunion, new music in 2020

The corona pandemic has sidelined numerous team projects in the music world. While progress on Metro Station’s reunion album has stalled, there is still some joy to be had. The duo released a new single, ‘I Hate Society’. The track covers the more overwhelming and exhausting aspects of social media and how difficult it is to navigate them. In addition, the band now offers a limited-edition “I Hate Society” t-shirt (500 made), which you can view here.

On this AP Phoner, Musso and Cyrus are very candid about both their past and the future. They are not immune to the psychological challenges that the lockdown has brought us all. They also have a hopeful message that they want to convey to their fans. And while we are thinking about new Metro Station music, there are a few more things to consider. Seriously, Mason? Brussels sprouts on bacon and maple syrup?