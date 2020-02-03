This is why struggling Nissan dealers sell second-hand cars instead of new ones

Photo: AP / David ZalubowskiThe Morning Shift All your daily car news in one convenient place. Is your time not more important?

Why Nissan dealers sell used cars over new ones, the Big Three are struggling in China and coronavirus doesn’t help, why Lincoln is so obsessed with residual values ​​and Toyota and Panasonic set up a new prismatic battery company. All this and more in The Morning Shift for Monday 3 February 2020.

1st gear: why Nissan dealers sell second-hand cars instead of new ones

It is now clear that Nissan has been sewn a bit. The brand has an outdated line-up, it has gone through more drama than almost any car manufacturer that isn’t called Volkswagen, and to be honest it doesn’t seem to have been managed properly in recent years. And in the last six months, our headlines about the company include “things are extremely bad at Nissan,” “Nissan is in absolute mess,” and “top man trying to save Nissan decides he would rather not do it.” at Nissan.

So it should come as no surprise that there is a drama at the dealer level. Automotive News reports why many Nissan sellers would like to move used Nissans over new ones – something that isn’t good for the automaker:

But according to Smith, 40 percent of Nissan dealers are now losing money or even breaking out. And many are shifting their focus from Nissan’s new cars and instead focusing on selling certified second-hand and used cars with a higher margin, he said.

Declining dealer involvement in new cars is a potential time bomb for the brand. If franchise stores bypass the sales program, they do not order as many new cars from the manufacturer – meaning that the Nissan factories will have fewer production volumes, over time fewer vehicles will flow into Nissan service areas and the pool of available used cars will be smaller the coming years.

According to the report, the two main reasons why dealers turn away from new and used cars are that Nissan’s cars are outdated and dealers have a hard time making a profit on the new machines thanks to a reduction in dealer bonuses.

And although new cars, unused ones, tend to attract new customers and deliver repetitive warranty repairs, dealers apparently make more profit on the old things:

“Dealer management, which used to be:” We have to sell new cars, new cars, new cars “, now says:” Well, just make money from the cars. “Who cares about the sales objectives?” Dement said.

Dement is shifting its advertising budget to the sale of used cars and certified used vehicles.

“I have just approved the completely new advertising spend for February and only 30 percent of that is focused on new cars,” he said. “With used cars I can advertise the vehicle as I want,” he said. “I can control my costs and the traffic is there. I earn more money. “

For its part, the Nissan spokesperson said the brand is launching a number of new models to bring customers to showrooms.

2nd gear: the big three are struggling in China and Coronavirus makes it even worse

China was once a bright light for American car manufacturers – a market full of opportunities to earn huge amounts. But things have looked down in the last year or two. In December we wrote the headline “The future of vehicle sales in China does not look much brighter”, citing a Bloomberg story predicting that sales will fall in 2019, as will sales in 2018.

Now, in a new story from Detroit News, we hear that 2020 will also be a difficult sales year in China, and – in addition to trade tensions, strict emission regulations and a reduction in consumer demand – the Coronavirus outbreak and associated factory closures and travel restrictions are leading the battle . From the news site:

“All the Detroit Three have fought declining demand,” said Michael Dunne, CEO of Hong Kong-based consulting firm ZoZo Go LLC. “It’s no secret that Ford and FCA are losing money there. That was in 2019 before the virus struck. 2020 is going to be a difficult year. That difficulty has just got worse.”

Fiat Chrysler Automobiles NV, Ford Motor Co. and General Motors Co. have all extended the lunar year closures for a week until February 9 according to the government’s recommendation. They have also postponed business trips to China until further notice and continue to monitor the situation.

So production has now stopped and people in China are not going to dealers to buy cars. This is not good, but it is still unclear how bad this will ultimately be for Ford, GM and FCA. Bloomberg reported last week that output in the automotive sector could fall by 1.7 million cars:

Expectations were already gloomy when the year started, with IHS Markit predicting a 10% drop in first quarter production. Now the influential research firm sees a scenario where the corona virus, which is spreading rapidly across the country, causes a cascade of factory closures that lasts until mid-March and reduces production by more than 1.7 million cars – a drop of another 32%.

The Detroit News reached out to car manufacturers, but they didn’t respond with much insight into how bad it could get. Although things can get pretty bad:

Experts predict that the economic impact of the crisis will be greater than that of the SARS epidemic in 2003, when the Chinese car market was one sixth of what it is today. It is unclear when consumers will return to dealer showrooms, as 14 provinces and cities that account for nearly 70% of the country’s economic activity have inactive factories and closed companies.

Ford Reid said it is too early to determine the effects of the outbreak on business. In a statement, FCA spokesman Mike Palese said the Italian-American automaker cannot speculate about the company’s impact. GM’s Cain also declined to comment on the financial effects of the virus.

It is known that the new strain of coronavirus, initially discovered in Wuhan, Hubei province, China, causes serious respiratory diseases. The Chinese National Health Commission reported Monday that there are 17,105 “reports of confirmed cases” in the country and 361 confirmed deaths. Other cases of new Coronavirus have been confirmed outside of China.

3rd gear: Toyota joins Panasonic to form a company that sells prismatic battery cells to other automakers

Toyota – the car company that is known for hybrids, but also known for its hesitation in fully committed to full EVs in the US – and Panasonic, a huge supplier of cylindrical EV battery cells, form a new company called Prime Planet Energy and Solutions. The company will sell prismatic batteries to automakers, as Reuters writes:

The new company, called Prime Planet Energy and Solutions, will develop prismatic – or square – batteries that are available to every car manufacturer, the two companies said in a statement Monday.

The company will start on April 1 with more than 5,000 employees, of which Toyota owns 51 percent and Panasonic the rest, the companies said.

The company, first announced in January 2019, reflects the goal of Japanese companies to become larger global players in the automotive industry, which is vital for the development of affordable EVs. Stricter environmental regulations worldwide are accelerating a shift to environmentally friendly cars.

4th gear: why Lincoln is so obsessed with resale value

Recently, Lincoln has turned the suction down with cool cars such as the suicide door with Continental, the beautiful Aviator SUV and the good Navigator. However, I would not have guessed that the BMW and Mercedes brand could surpass, but apparently according to the Automotive News report on the Cox Automotive study:

According to figures from Cox Automotive, the residual values ​​of Lincoln after 36 months exceeded those of BMW, Audi and Mercedes-Benz in January. Since 2018, Lincoln’s residual products have been constantly beating BMW – the top-selling luxury brand in the country – and have often surpassed Audi and Mercedes. The trend, which coincided with adding more crossovers to the line-up, is likely to continue, given last week’s news that Lincoln is stopping the FMD sedan and developing a luxury electric car with Rivian.

It appears that Lincoln is quite obsessed with maintaining his resale value, even keeping certain cars in production a little longer to keep his figures. From the story:

Lincoln deliberately kept the MKT in production for a few months after the introduction of the Aviator to protect residual values ​​by pumping the MKT into fleets so that the Aviator could go to private customers.

It appears that Lincoln’s strong interest in maintaining residues has been public knowledge for a while. In 2018, Automotive News wrote more about Lincoln’s strategies to maintain the remnants of the brand:

The luxury brand, of which Town Car and Continental have long been associated with airport and hotel services, will continue to sell to those commercial companies, Robert Parker, director of marketing, sales and service at Lincoln, told Automotive News. But the brand has reduced deliveries to daily rental companies such as Hertz and Avis and has called back to delivering company cars, both internally and to other companies, as part of commercial fleet sales, Parker said.

“These are very conscious efforts to really focus on residual values ​​when our new products come out,” Parker said on the sidelines of the New York auto show. “What happens is that those cars come back within six to twelve months. This is problematic for our residual values, because then all debits will take place. The longer they stay outside, the better. “

As the story points out, this is all about lease rates, which are partly based on residual value. If a car is still worth a lot at the end of the lease term, an automaker can offer more tempting monthly payments to customers. And since leasing is so prominent nowadays, especially in the luxury space, that is a big problem.

5th gear: Amazon is increasing its influence in the automotive industry

News from the automotive industry – friend or foe in the automotive industry? Amazon runs a thin line – is a bit strange, but the story itself underlines the ever-increasing presence of the technology giant in the automotive world and the extent to which automakers are willing to collaborate with similar companies, so it’s still worth reading. From automotive news:

Traditional car manufacturers and suppliers are cautious to prevent Amazon from getting too much power, as the company becomes increasingly involved in in-vehicle technology, car retailing and other aspects of their business. It is a push and pull that takes place while the technology and automotive industries are confronted with disruptive changes and upscaling each other as partners and rivals.

The story goes further and notes why partnerships between automakers and technical giants are so attractive to OEMs:

Yet many companies along the west coast believe that they can be bigger, better and faster than automotive experts in Detroit. Personal assistants are among the innovations Amazon and other technology companies are generally seen as better than car manufacturers. Technical companies are generally more agile, attract more talent and integrate technology seamlessly into the user experience of a vehicle. That is why car manufacturers increasingly feel the need to rely on these technical giants.

But some car manufacturers are hesitant:

“Some OEMs are developing parallel types of customized solutions to place this more in their own language,” Hannah said. “BMW and Mercedes have both come out with their own virtual personal assistants, using alternative partners to have an experience that is very consistent with their brand, possibly enabling more car-based functionalities, such as user manuals and things that are very be personal to their brands. Amazon and Google let car manufacturers do the same, but I think there are a few OEMs who have covered their bets if you want. “

The dynamics between car companies and technology companies will change as more partnerships arise and there is more uncertainty as the differences between car manufacturers and technology companies become more unclear.

Backwards: a classic motorcycle film makes its debut

From Motor1:

Sunday, February 3 2006-The fastest Indian debut in the world in the US. Starring Anthony Hopkins, the film is based on the real story of Burt Munro. Munro came from New Zealand and started as a teenager with motorcycles. He set countless engine speed records in the 1940s and 1950s with his hand-built Indian and velocette bikes.

Neutral: what does it take to buy a new Nissan?

If I was looking for a new medium-sized truck, and I could hook a Frontier for dirt cheap, I would be tempted. But apart from that, I’m not sure what it takes to buy a new Nissan. And you?

