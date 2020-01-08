This is why some hotels seize mobile phones

Loading...

It is not the fault of those in the accommodation industry who promise their guests a chance to get away from it all.

Many out of habit guests tend to take a little of what they want to leave behind for a while. So a few resorts and hotels have taken it upon themselves to remove that remaining element, which is almost always their cell phone, from their customers.

Digital Detox

It is called digital detox, meaning that customers are denied access to their mobile phones while being booked at a number of holiday parks worldwide. It is supposed to offer guests the opportunity to truly unwind without the distractions that electronic devices can cause. It also adds a bit more a relaxed atmosphere in the resorts, because people bent over their phones do not offer the serene look that a hospitality company would like to facilitate.

In the US, five resorts under the Wyndham Grand umbrella offered a mobile-free environment by providing its customers with incentives such as free munchies, poolside options, and a chance to win free repeat visits. The receipt of the package was so positive that the chain wants to extend the idea to its other activities.

Alternative options

The QT hotel in Sydney has already become popular due to the recording program for mobile phones. Upon checking in, customers’ devices are immediately locked in a small box for 12 hours. The hotel rewards those customers with free bath products and alcoholic beverages.

In two Grand Velas Riviera resorts in Mexico, visitors exchange their mobile phones for free options such as electronic chess games or outdoor activities such as snorkeling. Others such as Wilderness Resorts based in Africa and the Siwa Oasis in Egypt allow guests to store their devices because they have avoided the temptation to provide Wi-Fi service.

Brisk Business

Some hotels offer digital detox experiences without raising a finger. Hosts scattered throughout the rural Scottish Highlands are handicapped by the rugged terrain that impedes cellular transmission and their bookings have suffered accordingly. Nowadays, however, they report lively things from guests who really want to get away from it all.

