This is why Live Nation is again facing a refund lawsuit

Live Nation now holds another lawsuit, in addition to a recent lawsuit over Anger at the machine tickets. Now, the company too Ticketmaster, StubHub and every team in it Major League Baseball are sued for ticket refunds.

The lawsuit has two claimants. One is a holder of a New York Mets subscription. The other is a woman who has bought six tickets to a game set to take place in May.

Earlier, Ticketmaster, owned by Live Nation, had set out their refund policy, which stated that refunds were only available for canceled shows, not for delayed shows.

According to Billboard, Ticketmaster eases their refund restrictions in the same way as AEG“S plan.

Ticketmaster reportedly offers a limited 30-day period to receive refunds. Likewise, the refund is only available if the show is rescheduled.

Ticketmaster will email customers when (and or) their shows are rescheduled and are said to offer three options.

The first is the request for a refund. The second is to receive a 150% credit towards the value of the tickets. The third is to donate their ticket to charity. The technical fourth option is to stick to the ticket that is still valid for the new date.

“For canceled shows, refunds will be processed automatically within 30 days, unless fans voluntarily choose other programs,” said a statement. Live Nation venues offer fans an option to receive a 150% credit towards the value of their tickets for use in a future Live Nation show. Fans will also be able to donate the proceeds from their refund to a charity to give concert tickets to health professionals, with Live Nation matching card donations. ”

The complaint alleges, as we have seen before, that the companies’ restitution policy is unjust. Baseball has no set date to return and it is a criminal offense not to allow refunds for events that have been postponed indefinitely.

But Live Nation, Ticketmaster and StubHub aren’t the only ones to blame. The complaint also addresses every MLB team and the league as a whole.

“While many companies in this country have acted lawfully and ethically by offering consumers refunds for events that will never occur during this pandemic, sometimes at the risk of bankruptcy, it remains remarkable that America’s pastime – baseball – refuses to do its right fans, ”writes lawyer David Azar in the complaint.

“As stadiums remain empty in the near future, baseball fans are stuck in the midst of this economic crisis with expensive and unusable tickets to unplayable matches. Under the pretext of “postponement” of games, teams and ticket sellers, on the instructions of MLB, refuse to issue refunds on games that are not being played as planned – or never; and if games are played this year, it is almost certain that they will be played without spectators. ”

The current lawsuit is divided into two classes. One is for those who bought tickets directly from the teams. The other is for those who bought them through third-party sellers like StubHub and Ticketmaster.

Their claims include civil conspiracy, unfair competition and unjust enrichment and they want a full refund. They are also looking for an order that would compel the defendants to no longer avoid refunds.

The MLB, like the NBA and NHL, has suspended the upcoming season without announcing a return plan.

Live Nation and the MLB have not commented on the situation, and StubHub has told The Hollywood Reporter that they are not commenting on any ongoing lawsuits.

The full complaint can be read here.

