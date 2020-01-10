Loading...

This is why it is difficult to fall asleep on Sunday evening

Updated: 02:48 EST 10 Jan 2020

It’s Sunday evening and you’re ready for a good night’s sleep to prepare for the week ahead, but for some reason you just can’t go out. Then you are stressed by the end of the hour and keep turning and turning, calculating the number of hours before you get up – only to wake up on Monday morning feeling all but refreshed. Why is this happening? There could be two reasons, says Simba’s sleep psychologist Hope Bastine, who pointed out that up to 60% of people reported experiencing similar difficulties falling asleep on a Sunday evening. Bastine explained why this could be the case. First, it highlights the disruption of our usual sleep patterns that we might have experienced over the weekend. “Over the weekend, we disrupted our usual, albeit unhealthy, sleep pattern. We have (slept) and paid off our sleep debt during the work week and are now feeling well,” said the expert. It may sound good, but it can cause problems. “We are creatures usually governed by our biological clock, the circadian rhythm and routine is the main language of the brain. So when we change our habits, our brain feels messy,” says Bastine. “Also, let’s say you woke up on Sunday at 10 a.m. and want to have a nice night of 9 p.m. in anticipation of the week ahead – it’s just 11 am waking up. Not really enough to make you again tired. This sudden change in sleep behavior disrupts the release of the sleep-inducing hormone melatonin, “says Bastine.” Although you need to make up for lost sleep, it’s important to maintain a regular routine and to be active during the day instead of rubbing yourself on Netflix, “she said. adds, but that’s not the only reason a lot of people have a hard time dying on the last night of the weekend – fear for the week ahead is also a common factor. “You are lying in your bed, ready for your early evening, thinking of the constantly growing to-do list,” says Bastine. “In the past two days, you have been absent from work, you feel relaxed and you are doing what you want to do, but you know that you are about to get busy and tired again during the next week. is a pendulum effect that can cause your brain to overdrive. “This lifestyle inconsistency creates terrible psychological tension and pull between our desire for a good lasting life and the fulfillment of our aspirations and dreams. Dreading the collapse of the work week is remarkably frightening. “In order to prevent this inevitable Sunday evening event, Bastine advises going to bed when you feel like it on a Sunday evening, and not just when you think you should.” those “me” moments, “she suggests.” Read this book whether you want to read it, take a bath, or take care of yourself. Get your evening start Monday night instead! ”

