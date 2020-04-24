This is why Bandcamp’s subscription service is great for bands and fans

(Photo via Unsplash / Florencia Viadana)

There is great news for musicians and fans alike Bandcamp today (April 24). Bands and musicians can now offer subscriptions to fans within the platform. It is similar to the Patreon model, but has a lot of advantages.

The move seemingly comes as part of a new initiative to help performers in this critical time for the music industry.

Read more: Watch a young Slipknot fan give a great impression of Corey Taylor

Earlier this week, it was reported that Bandcamp plans to re-swing their artist distribution fees on May 1. Bandcamp’s first attempt to give up their share of the profits was hugely successful. The organization brought in a total of $ 4.3 million during the day for bands with 800,000 sales.

An email was reportedly sent to artists using Bandcamp earlier this week regarding the new plan, but it also said they plan to do a little more.

Musicians and bands can now create a subscription service entirely within Bandcamp.

A subscription has some incredible benefits for bands, including predictable income (which may be hard to come by in these uncertain times) and lets you connect directly to your most loyal fans.

Fans have the advantage of never missing a release and accessing exclusive content for subscribers, potential discounts and anything else the artist plans to allow.

Read more: Be enchanted by PVRIS ‘otherworldly new video’ Gimme A Minute ‘

Bands and musicians can charge a monthly or yearly fee for whatever they want, and offer all the extra benefits they want.

Fans will have access to any new material the artist creates with the option to stream it directly in the free Bandcamp app. No downloads are needed. Bands can also offer subscribers items from their back catalog as an immediate subscription bonus.

However, the benefits don’t stop there. Bands can give fans access to demos or b-sides, concert tickets, exclusive videos, and any other content they can create.

So why does Bandcamp do this? Well they said best on the website.

“We want Bandcamp to be an important part of how an artist develops a sustainable career, and we think subscriptions can be a big part of that.”

Read more: This Fall Out Boy and Black Eyed Peas mashup works better than it should

It is also important to note that a subscription does not replace your current Bandcamp configuration. It adds another option or tab to the home page labeled ‘Subscribe’.

So, to get to the core, because Bandcamp also has to make money.

Bandcamp’s revenue share is 15% of whatever the band sets against their subscription fees, plus a processing fee of 2.9% plus $ 0.30. For musicians who made $ 5,000 or more in the previous year, the revenue share drops to 10%. Bandcamp also gets a 10% discount on exclusive subscriber merchandise.

With the current instability of the music industry through coronavirus, a stable and reliable income from the most loyal fans of a band could help us. If you don’t like subscriptions, check out 10 other ways to help your favorite bands.

Watch the video below and go here to learn more about the whole process.

See more: 10 surprising artists you don’t believe appeared on the cover of AP

OutKast, number 153, April 2001