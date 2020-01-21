This is why all-inclusive resorts are the best vacation idea for families

When planning a vacation, it can be intimidating to book flights, hotels, excursions, and dinner packages. A convenient way to do all of that is by booking at an inclusive resort.

Especially for families, all-inclusive stays are in many cases convenient, accessible and even cheaper than booking everything separately. Here are all the details about why all-inclusive resorts around the world are the best vacation idea for families.

There are child-friendly functions around every corner

From interconnected rooms suitable for families with many children to special children’s clubs with a range of activities, all-inclusive resorts usually play exceptionally well for younger children.

And of course there are options such as the many Disney resorts that bring the magic for all ages. Nickelodeon is another option suitable for less than 18 (view the chaise lounges the size of a child above).

It doesn’t matter which brand resort you end up with, there is certainly a special service or facility, from babysitting to concierge service to find your baby’s favorite snack brand.

For older children, many all-inclusive resorts offer lessons and excursions. Surf lessons, petting zoo and even trapeze lessons can be included in your resort fees. And you can even find resorts where children stay for free, says US News!

Adults who want to party do that elsewhere

via This Mama Loves Life

Do you know what you will not find in an all-inclusive resort with many activities for children? Adults party all day and night. The truth is that adults who are looking for nothing but a good time do not stay in resorts with childcare and children’s programs.

But if you choose a standard hotel outside of a resort, all bets are eliminated. You may find difficult situations in the hot tub, inappropriate language and free-flowing drinks for adults that will turn your trip into a nightmare.

On the other hand, in an all-inclusive resort that is billed as child-friendly, the only superfluous noise is that children scream delightedly over the chocolate fountain (or perhaps have tantrums when they come out of the sugar-high, both).

In short, there are enough places for adults-only groups to enjoy themselves, so that they do not invade the whole piece of your family’s paradise throughout the trip. Of course outside the resort grounds, and that’s another story. That brings us to our next point …

There is no ton trip involved

via traveling canucks

Once you arrive at your all-inclusive destination, you probably do not have to leave the premises again (unless you wish). Depending on whether the area you visit is safe for tourists or not, you can choose to stay at the resort.

And let’s face it: traveling with children is not ideal. If you jump on a plane at your resort, you don’t want to throw a car seat in a Uber or a taxi in Jamaica, brave public transportation with a toddler in Dubai or take your baby to sweaty arms up and down the oceanside malecón in Mexico.

With private beaches, numerous first-class (and unlimited buffet) restaurants, swimming pool (or beach) classes, and kids’ clubs, and 24/7 room service, you don’t have to go anywhere. This is also good news in terms of saving money; you have already paid in advance, so you do not have to buy anything else during your trip (except souvenirs!).

Playmates are probably built in

via 2TravelDads

One of the best things about all-inclusive family travel is that your children will no doubt find playmates on the property. After all, it is not really a holiday if you are constantly entertaining your children.

You may be able to relax a bit if your school-age children find like-minded friends in your resort accommodation. And there are better chances of seeing those cute friendships thrive in a resort rather than on a public beach.

Children can make friends everywhere, but it is nice to know that they are likely to see the same children again, perhaps even during meals or at the kids’ club. And who knows, there may just be a reliable teenager in the couple who can keep an eye on your baby while tanning away a few (or a few hundred) feet.

You avoid temptation (and unexpected expenses)

via the Buzz Magazines / Pinterest

Keeping your children on the resort grounds has advantages that you don’t have to bear if they insist that their legs fall off. No need to wander around the city or the island looking for a place to eat, somewhere to enjoy the view, or drag tons of beach gear to precarious cliff steps.

Not only does it mean that it is easier for your body to take your children on vacation, but it is also easier for your wallet. Imagine an entire vacation without your children begging for random toys from the shop windows. Pure bliss!

