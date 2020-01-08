This is where the germs hide in your house

Loading...

Kitchen sponge

The sponge you use to clean your dishes can actually harbor a multitude of bacteria, including E. coli and salmonella.

Towels

If your towel is not removed from the dryer after a good deep wash, it is probably loaded with all kinds of bacteria. Be sure to hang this towel after using it, as a wet towel is a dirty towel.

Remote control

Unfortunately, there is no stop button for bacteria. Remote controls are one of the most germ-covered things in a home. Now that you know, no show marathon should be enough to distract you.

Pet bed

The next time your pet gives you that look when you tell them to get out of bed, stay strong. In addition to ticks and fleas, your four-legged friend could be a carrier of MRSA, rabies or all kinds of worms. This means that their personal sleeping place should be washed regularly.

Microwave

When it comes to cleaning, it seems like a lot of people have a “what’s going on in the microwave, stays in the microwave” philosophy. Well, that kind of attitude could make you sick. It is important to disinfect your microwave unless you want your leftovers to be served with an E side. Coli.

carpet

Allergens like pollen, dust and mites are all around your carpet, but they can also contain bacteria – and each time you walk on them, you bring them closer to the surface.

switches

Do not stay in the dark: light switches, like any other surface frequently touched by others, can be a launching pad for colds and viruses.

Computer keyboard

Your keyboard is covered with bacteria, especially if you are not the only one touching it, so remember to remove these germs with a good cleaning.

Kitchen sink

E. coli and salmonella in your kitchen sink? What about the tap? Keep in mind that contaminated food and the aforementioned bacteria outbreak, your kitchen sponge, can leave their mark wherever they go. Cleaning the sink surface just isn’t enough either, as many offenders are trapped in the drain.

Toothbrush

It’s probably not surprising that an unbrushed mouth can contain hundreds of bacteria, but the thing you use to clean it too? Yes! Toothbrushes can carry E. coli, staph, and even feces.

Cutting board

Your cutting board is a popular resting place for food-borne pathogens, be it wood or plastic. Always clean it thoroughly, especially after cutting raw meat and vegetables.

Coffee machine

Do you still feel awake? Well, staph, streptococcus, and bacillus cereus are just a few of the bacteria that can live in your coffee maker tank.

Fridge

Although generally considered to be something that protects our food from bacteria, a refrigerator may contain, among other things, E. coli, salmonella and listeria. This is especially true for the salad drawer and the door handles. If it contained a recalled food, it is extremely important to clean your entire refrigerator,

Pan buttons

Where there is food, there is a chance that nearby surfaces are bursting with bacteria. Even the buttons on the stove are sensitive to persistent germs.

Low table

A popular destination for our remotes, phones and other items covered in bacteria, often including your feet – our coffee tables are covered in germs.

The salt and pepper shakers

Instead of seasoning your meal, you could actually sprinkle it with rhinovirus and flu. So spilling the salt is the least of your worries.

Bottles of water

Whether it’s back from the gym, school or the office, your water bottle is full of bacteria to make you make a spit. Throw it in the dishwasher after each use.

Pet bowls

It is up to you to decide whether to let your pet lick his face – that said, you should know that the place where he eats and drinks is full of bacteria.

Mattress

Do you have trouble sleeping? So definitely don’t think about how your mattress is probably a frenzy of fungi, mold, mites and bacteria from your sweat as well as its surroundings.

Makeup bag

You will need to add color to your face after you find out what’s in your makeup bag. Typically dark, damp and with lots of food, the makeup bag is a haven for harmful bacteria.

cupboards

Home to the coats, hats and gloves you use to keep you warm while on the go, your closet is the closest thing to your home in a public place. Travel bacteria thrive alongside the jackets you intend to donate.

Lunch box

Contaminated food and contact with dirty surfaces at school make your child’s lunch box a real breeding ground for bacteria.

Washing machine

Even when it is full of detergent, there are many germs inside your washing machine. Children’s clothes and, quite embarrassingly, all of our underwear, fill it with all kinds of bacteria.

Dishwasher

No, your dishwasher is also not immune to bacteria. With an abundance of food particles and moisture, this is another place where germs are more than happy to congregate.

Bathroom faucet handles

You wash your hands after going to the bathroom, right? It’s awesome! Too bad the handles that you must touch before and after your disinfection are covered with bacteria.

pillows

Like our mattresses, pillows absorb bacteria present in the air and on our skin to make them a soft and fertile breeding ground for germs. Sweet Dreams!

