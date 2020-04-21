This is when you can expect the sequel ‘Venom’ to hit theaters

[Photo by: Sony Pictures Entertainment / YouTube]

If you’re looking forward to see the sequel Venom this year you will get bad news, because the release of the film is postponed to 2021.

According to Variety, Sony shifts a ton of their movie’s release dates with Venom: Let There Be Carnage slated for release in mid-2021 now.

The film was originally slated to release on October 2, 2020, but will now arrive on June 25, 2021.

This also shifts a load of different release dates from other films. Morbius moves from July 31, 2020 to March 19, 2021. Ghostbusters: Afterlife moves from July 10, 2020 to March 5, 2021 and Tom Holland“S Uncharted will shift from March 5, 2021 to October 8, 2021.

The Venom sequel now gets the release date Robert Pattinson“S The batter would arrive after it was reported that the release was delayed yesterday.

The delayed release of several films is due to the coronavirus formwork cinemas around the world.

In Georgia, Governor Brian Kemp says that cinemas in the state will open again next week. Despite this announcement, it is highly unlikely to happen immediately.

Cinemark discussed the possibility of a soft reopening as early as July. They estimate that they can remain profitable with “20 to 30 percent of capacity.”

Still, the opening next week will leave theaters open to potential liability for people who contract COVID-19.

Besides liability, there just aren’t many new movies they’ll be showing. With so many release dates delayed for movies, theaters rely on customers looking to watch older movies.

Despite receiving mixed reviews from critics, Venom managed to raise an impressive $ 855 million. With the success of the first film, a sequel was obvious for Sony.

The film was left without a director for some time, but is directed by Andy Serkis. Tom Hardy will reprise his role as Venom, while Woody Harrelson, Michelle Williams, Reid Scott and Naomie Harris will also star in the film.

What do you think Venom 2’s release date will be pushed back to 2021? Let us know your thoughts in the comments below.

