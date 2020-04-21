This is when HBO Max officially comes to our screens

[Photo via HBO Max / YouTube]

The launch date for HBO Max has remained open since the announcement in May, but now has an official date.

The streaming service will officially launch on May 27 and will premiere with a ton of content from Warner Media and AT & T’s catalog.

The streaming service was initially unveiled at the end of 2018 with a series of shows announced shortly after.

HBO Max includes titles from the contents of HBO and the WarnerMedia library, including Warner Bros., New Line, DC, CNN, TNT, TBS, truTV, Cartoon Network, Adult Swim, Crunchyroll, Rooster Teeth, Looney Tunes, TCM and more .

“Even amid this unprecedented pandemic, the all-star teams behind every aspect of HBO Max will deliver a platform and a robust slate of content that is varied, of the highest quality and unparalleled,” Chairman of Warner Media Entertainment and Direct- To-Consumer Robert Greenblatt says in a press release. “I’m blown away by the breadth and depth of our new offering, from the Max originals, our Warner Bros library and acquisition titles from around the world, and of course the whole of HBO.”

The streaming service would also launch with the highly anticipated Friends reunion special. Unfortunately because of the coronavirus pandemic recordings for the special are delayed.

However, what you can see on HBO Max includes a lot of titles to get excited about. The service revealed that in 2019 South Park, Gossip Girl, Rick and Morty and many more are available.

The service costs $ 14.99 per month, costing more than Netflix and Disney +. However, AT&T customers who already have HBO subscriptions don’t have to pay for the service. They also have bundle options available, including other services they offer. The service’s original shows follow a more standard TV format than other streaming services. Shows release new episodes weekly instead of all at once.

They’ve also revealed several trailers for some of the titles coming to the service, which you can see below. You can learn more about HBO Max here.

Are you excited about the arrival of HBO Max at last? Let us know what you think in the comments below.

Evan Konrad