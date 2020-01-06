This is when Black Panther appears on Disney +

Loading...

Disney + has given us everything we can ask for in a streaming platform, from classic animations to beloved Pixar films. Almost all Marvel Universe films are also available for streaming, but one important superhero film still seems to be missing for our viewing pleasure: Black Panther. Fortunately we have an answer about the whereabouts, and it is both good and bad.

The good news is that Disney has announced that Black Panther will be available to stream. The bad news is that we have to wait until March 4. Disney + teases us a bit on the platform, because when you search for the movie, it pops up and appears to be available for streaming. But instead of a play button, there is a message on the web page that it is not available due to existing agreements (probably with Netflix, where it is currently being streamed).

You can add the movie to your watchlist so that it appears on your homepage as soon as it is available. And given Black Panther‘s mega success when it was released in 2018, we can only assume that its popularity will continue to exist among the millions of Disney + subscribers. The story follows the young king T’Challa who is challenged to save his homeland of Wakanda from a ruthless enemy. The film became a cultural phenomenon and marked an important milestone in Hollywood, with a predominantly black cast. It is the first successful superhero film of its kind for Marvel and a positive sign that people of different identities make their mark on film media.

For those who really need a Marvel Studios binding session, there are still many options. Some of the many Marvel movies that are currently available on Disney + are Avengers: Endgame, Captain Marvel, protectors of the universeand much more. In the meantime, we continue to view the rest of the Disney catalog and count down the days until Black Panther becomes “Wakanda Forever” on Disney +.