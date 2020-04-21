This is when Bandcamp plans to forgo all their fees again

(Photo by Annie Theby / Unsplash)

A few weeks ago on March 20 Bandcamp waived all its distributors’ contributions and allowed artists to receive all the money from their sales. The move was a huge helping hand in the wake of coronavirus great influence on the livelihood of musicians.

According to a recent email to artists and bands using the platform, they plan to waive all fees again on Friday, May 1.

Read more: This is why Puddle Of Mudd’s viral Nirvana cover sounded like this

Bandcamp’s first attempt to give up their share of the profits was hugely successful. The organization brought in a total of $ 4.3 million during the day for bands with 800,000 sales.

When the first announcement was made, Bandcamp offered co-founder and CEO Ethan Diamond a statement about the move that you can read below.

“To further publicize the impact of the pandemic on musicians everywhere, we will forgo our revenue share on sales on Friday, March 20 (from midnight to midnight Pacific Time) and will gather the Bandcamp community to provide much-needed cash instantly pockets of artists to deploy. ”

It continues: “For many artists, a single day of stimulated sales can mean the difference between being able to pay rent or not. However, we only consider this as a starting point. Musicians will continue to feel the effects of lost tour revenue over the coming months, so below we share some ideas on how fans can support the artists they love and how artists can provide fans with new, creative ways to support. “

Read more: A Rage Against The Machine fan sues Ticketmaster for ticket refund

Now it seems that Bandcamp plans to waive their fees once again. The announcement also says they have other things in mind, but the details are unknown. In an email to Bandcamp artists and bands, the company says they plan to announce the news on Monday, April 27. Read the email below.

Regards!

A few Friday ago, we waived our revenue share to help artists and labels affected by the Covid-19 pandemic. The Bandcamp community went above and beyond, spending $ 4.3 million on music and merchandise in just 24 hours. It was an inspiring day and we heard a lot of requests to do it again, so we’re going to do just that (and a little bit more).

We will be disclosing the details of this initiative to everyone this Monday, but we wanted to warn our artists and labels that the first step is coming soon: on Friday, May 1, we will again forgo our revenue share. Stay tuned next week for more information and check out our new Bandcamp Artist Guide for recommendations that will help you maximize your sales on May 1 and beyond.

Read more: Trapt tries to get Taylor Swift’s attention by digging up 2014 I Prevail diss

FYI, Bandcamp will go down on costs on Friday, May 1. So if you know musicians who can use a little help by buying their music (* not me), consider supporting them. pic.twitter.com/5rUD65uP0b

– carina d3a (@carinadea) April 21, 2020

Bandcamp will again abandon the sale on May 1.

If you are able to dig in, support independent Irish tunes and use the Bandcamp app to build your own personal streaming service. ❤ https://t.co/dKDsoT8UFj

– Mike McGrath-Bryan (@mike_mcgb) April 20, 2020

So stay tuned and we hope to hear from Bandcamp on this issue on April 27. We are especially excited to see what new ways they will help.

Bands, of course, continue to need the help of people in these difficult times. If you’re looking for ways to help, check out these ten ways to help the music industry now.

Did you buy something from Bandcamp the last time they waived their costs? Tell us in the comments below!

See more: 16 memorable band photos

Fall Out Boy