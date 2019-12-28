This is what you can do with your Christmas tree now that the holidays are over

Loading...

For weeks, his Christmas tree has remained sparkling silently in a corner of his home, carefully decorated with the dazzling pieces and ornaments that he so carefully placed on his branches.

But now, the holidays have passed and the gifts have disappeared, the needles have begun to fall to the ground and the trunk has become a glorious cat scratcher.

So what are you doing with that now?

Here are some things you can do to recycle, reuse or dispose of your beautiful tree.

Help your community

Many communities have discovered how to use old Christmas trees creatively. Check with your neighborhood, county, city or local groups to see if they need trees this season.

There are endless unexpected opportunities. New Jersey Island Beach State Park plans to use leftover trees to strengthen the sand dunes of its beach.

Oh, you don't live on a beach? That's great. Surely there are some hungry goats in the neighborhood who would love to chew your tree, like you are in Maine. Of course, first you'll want to ask their owners.

There is even a Texas man who hopes to collect discarded Christmas trees to make canes for veterans like him, KXXV-TV reported.

Jamie Willis has manufactured more than 200 canes for veterans across the country since 2016, the television station reported.

Mulch or compost

Fortunately, its tree is biodegradable, so it can be easily returned to nature. If you have a compost pile, go ahead and throw it there.

Many places will also accept undecorated trees and put them through a wood chipper to turn them into mulch and compost.

Home Depot has a program that converts clean and uncovered trees into mulch so anyone can use once it has completely decomposed into compost. You can also check with local hardware stores, community gardens or recycling centers to see if they have similar programs.

And for God's sake, don't send your tree through the shredder with the lights still on.

Dream some lovely landscaping ideas

If you are a cunning creature, there are many creative ways to use an old tree in your landscape.

Cut the log into slices and use them to align your flower beds or corridors. You can also create dynamic garden displays by cutting log pieces in different thicknesses and using them as pot elevators.

Those with serious green thumbs can also use the branches of their tree to align perennial flower beds. The evergreen branches will catch snowfall and isolate the patch of land from winter chills.

For plants that need some additional support, the branches can also be used as natural stakes.

Use it as fuel for outdoor fires

Dry branches and log pieces will make a fabulous wood for an outdoor fire, but be sure to keep the fire out.

When Christmas trees burn, they release creosote, a highly flammable toxic substance that consists mainly of tar, in the smoke of fire. Creosote can accumulate inside your fireplace, increasing your risk of fire.

Enjoy it like a tree

Who would have thought you could use your tree as a tree? If you bought a potted Christmas tree or one that has its roots soaked in burlap, you probably already had this solution in mind.

Buying a tree with its roots intact allows you to plant it after the holidays, which gives you a magnificent addition of evergreen to your garden that can be enjoyed throughout the year.

Cool your home

The fragrant smell of evergreen needles can last long after the tree is gone.

Simply remove the needles from the tree before getting rid of it and put them in sachets or bowls of water to continue enjoying the festive smell for another time.

