This is what we are actually buying for less than $ 100 this month

There will come a time when our budget decision will prevail. A time when after paying our monthly expenses we have something extra on our checking accounts – which raises the question: saving or shopping? If you are not planning on squirting out your extra February note, come with us to a rabbit hole mall in the $ 100 and less items that are worth spending.

These available-for-a-Ben-Franklin picks have been screened and approved as treat material by R29’s most serious product enthusiasts (also known as the Shopping team). From beauty to fashion and lifestyle categories, you’ll find apparitions of sold out status sports bras, wonder acne plasters, magical vintage treasures, actually delicious paleo cookies and the like. Scroll forward for the best value for money that our editors add to your shopping cart this month.

ASOS DESIGN – Rouge, thick lace-up boots

“Confession: I don’t buy expensive everyday shoes. As much as I would like to own pairs on designer kicks, the truth is that the few pairs I wasted were eventually defeated by rough city streets. After itching for this season stepping into the combat-boat train (and spending a shameful amount of time looking for the perfect style for the perfect price), I noticed with dream styles that were too pricey or cheaper styles that were too thick – until I got this ASOS pair They were the perfect mix of feminine with an edge, a heel that was high enough and just the right amount of lump. I was not happy with the buckles, but for $ 25 they were a low enough investment that I still have the order leader And now I wear them with #noregrets. “- Liz Buxton, Market Editor

ASOS DESIGN Thick ankle boots with rouge buckle, $, available at ASOS

Hero Cosmetics Mighty Patch Micropoint for bumps



“I managed to keep my skin in pretty good condition thanks to a consistent routine and Spironolactone to keep my hormonal acne at bay. That said, I still get an occasional outbreak if I have too much dairy or candy , and for those moments, The new microprint acne plasters from Hero Cosmetics have been a saving grace, they are slightly larger than most hydrocolloid plasters (which I like because it covers more surface), and the small dots make sure that the salicylic acid really penetrates the pimple and heals it from the inside for visible better results by the morning. “- Karina Hoshikawa, Beauty & Wellness Market Writer

Hero Cosmetics Mighty Patch Micropoint For Blemishes, $, available at Urban Outfitters

Baublebar necklace with freshwater pearls

First it was Jared Leto and Harry Styles who approved with a series of pearls, then I saw it with our fashion team members Gabrielle Korn and Eliza Huber, but when our social media editor Hannah Buillion placed a selfie in a pearl necklace, I finally gave in my case from The Wants and bought the freshwater string from Baublebar. I intend to combine it with my daily fine jewelry and possibly a silver necklace. – Marissa Rosenblum, Senior Shopping Director

BaubleBar Lacey Pearl Statement necklace, $, available at BaubleBar

Lulus Easy Listening Cold-Shoulder Dress

“I never thought I’d put a wedding dress in a collection of under $ 100, but that’s the magic of Lulus. The brand is a go-to for affordable wedding gear – whether you’re at the bridal party or walking down the aisle – and they have just added extras to some of their best-selling marriage-friendly silhouettes. My choice? This simple but sensual, cold shoulder wrap dress that is perfect for a casual wedding or a coterie of free-spirited bridesmaids. ” – Emily Ruane, fashion market writer

Lulus Easy Listening Blush Cold-Shoulder Wrap Maxi Dress, $, available at Lulus

Etsy Mismatched Vintage Glass Collection

“When I was younger, my parents let me ‘design’ our family scene on special occasions with the help of an antique glass collection that I had inherited from my grandparents. Since then I have been somewhat obsessed with drinking exclusively and entertaining with inappropriate glassware – it makes everything a little more magical, whatever the occasion, since I no longer live at home and have my grandparents’ repertoire to work with, I went to Etsy for his lively vintage selection (I will serve Oscar’s party waste of this estimate later this weekend.) “- Liz Buxton, Market Editor

simplychi Wrong glasses collection (set of 6), $, available at Etsy

The YES Bar Plant-based Cookie

“I am a cookie monster. But since I took a heavy break from dairy, gluten and added sugars due to prolonged stomach problems, I have not been able to consume my weekly (also called nocturnal) quota. Hunting for a diet – restriction-friendly replacement that did not taste as a laboratory cardboard, I came across these absolutely stunning pieces – which, admittedly, looked too good to be true, but they weren’t – I’m here to confirm that these cookies really look and taste as great as that photo suggests. Just finished and will order more, highly recommend to my fellow cookie samples there. “- Liz Buxton, Market Editor

The YES bar Dark Chocolate Chip – (6 Count), $, available from Amazon

Girlfriend Collective Paloma Bra

“Now the beloved Paloma sports bra from Girlfriend Collective – a long, torso-cuddling style that runs that sought-after fine line between bra and crop top – is not exactly new. It is even such a bestseller that it was completely sold out prior to the new last month’s stock. What’s new this month is a new drop of brand new colors that I want to add to my workout wardrobe. Don’t put it off, people – colors are already sold out again. ” – Emily Ruane, fashion market writer

Girlfriend Collective Paloma Bra, $, available from Girlfriend

EltaMD UV Daily broad spectrum SPF 40



“Consider this a friendly reminder that sunscreen is something that you should not wear alone in the summer! During a recent ski trip to Wyoming, I made sure to protect my skin while on the slopes with the derm-loved EltaMD sunscreen. It’s pretty hydrating without being greasy (which my skin appreciated while being exposed to the dry mountain air), and the SPF 40 mineral protection repelled rays so that I could shred to my heart’s content (and by “shred” I mean safe double blue). “- Karina Hoshikawa, Beauty & Wellness Market Writer

EltaMD UV Daily Broad-Spectrum SPF 40, $, available at DermStore

HUE scalloped Pointelle socks

“Dressing up during the winter is bad – my daily appearance has become a predictable rotation of trimmed wide leg pants, thick sweaters and ankle boots. So I tried to shake things up by upgrading my sock game. Enter: this below $ 10, scalloped ankle package that only added the fresh, polished and feminine touch that my winter assemblies (and bare ankles) needed, I combined them with everything from my usual ankle boots to untapped potential loafers, heels with open toes, clogs without back and beyond. “- Liz Buxton, Market Editor

TINT Scalloped Pointelle Sock (Pack of 3), $, available from Amazon

NovoLido Mini portable humidifier with 7 LED lights



“I know it’s hyperbolic, but some days I swear at the R29 HQ office in the office of the Sahara. By 2 p.m. my eyes are turning red and my face feels like it’s been ages since a drop of moisturizing mine. After years to have been a total skeptic, I have eroded this mini humidifier and hoped that it would create a non-dry environment at my desk.To say that the game has changed is an understatement: I understand less and less, and my contacts no longer feel like they are falling out of my eyes. Plus, adding a few drops of essential oil creates a zen-like atmosphere even when I am on the deadline. “- Karina Hoshikawa, Beauty & Wellness Market Writer

NovoLido Mini portable humidifier with 7 LED lights, 400 ml small, $, available from Amazon

Mango Oversize knit sweater

“When asked” where does that come from? ” Nine out of ten times the answer is Mango, perhaps more in ‘fast-fashion’ shopping streets, but I have really paid attention and value to each of my purchases from the brand – and never walk on for just one season. is a deep dive into the site’s monthly sales inventory (it is mega) for quality goods (like my favorite sweater always here) that will not disappear from style rotation with a little TLC. “- Liz Buxton, Market Editor

Mango Oversized knitted sweater, $, available at Mango

David’s Tea Daily Ritual Loose-leaf Tea Kit



“Everyone who knows me knows that I’m a tea person through and through: I start my day with a cup of matcha and pack things with a few mugs of herbal tea to help me relax and get ready for bed. This range of decaffeinated loose leaf tea (currently on sale!) is my favorite PM self-care treat, and I can’t even pick a favorite from the five flavors because they are so good. “- Karina Hoshikawa, Beauty & Wellness Market Writer

DavidsTea Daily Ritual Loose Leaf Tea Kit, $, available at DavidsTea

Ghospell Rosie blouse with ruffle collar

“I am a kind of devil for Cara Cara – the LA-based off-price retailer who is just a TJ Maxx for all the indie brands I desire. They have just received a new drop from brands such as Rachel Antonoff, Samantha Pleet and Baggu – plus , a pair of very portable Ghospell blouses and dresses from London, which I now intend to buy and wear well into the spring. “- Emily Ruane, fashion market writer

Ghospell Rosie Ruffle Collar Blouse, $, available at Cara Cara

Pearl Necklace Hanging Succulent Plant

“On my never-ending quest to keep a plant alive and to combat seasonal fears in my dark apartment, I bought a luminous succulent plant known as the” pearl necklace. “Because this delicate beauty is conveniently potted in a chic hanging planter, I was able to raise it to more optimal sunlight-catching heights. I hope it will survive the winter … “- Liz Buxton, Market Editor

Plants.com String of Pearls Hanging Succulent Plant, $, available at Plants.com

Alo Yoga 7/8 Player Legging



“These leggings from the new Alo collection are an excess, but I have literally never felt anything more comfortable in my body. Ever. The mesh stripes on the knee and ribbed cream-colored details on the legs give a cool, sporty look, and they “as stretchy and soft as possible, which is handy if I hang upside down during my Sunday afternoon air yoga class.” – Karina Hoshikawa, Beauty & Wellness Market Writer

Alo Yoga 7/8 Player Legging, $, available at Alo Yoga

Topshop quilted faux leather case

“The square exterior of this faux leather tote bag may seem a little familiar to some fashion enthusiasts, but I couldn’t resist the opportunity to buy the quilted leather trend for just $ 52. Apart from the ambitious exterior, this roomy tote I was struck by its high capacity and work-ready elegance. “- Emily Ruane, fashion market writer

Topshop Riley quilted faux leather carrying case, $, available at Nordstrom

